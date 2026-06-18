EQ Inc.: EQ Works Expands Multi-Year Partnership with Leading Canadian Publisher to Include SaaS License for ClearLake

Three-year renewal follows early campaign results that delivered up to 40% increases in average order value and nearly double the conversion rates using ClearLake

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ.V) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that empowers brands to better understand, acquire, and retain their most valuable customers, today announced a three-year renewal and expansion of its partnership with a leading Canadian publisher, including the adoption of a SaaS license for its proprietary ClearLake platform.

Under the expanded agreement, the publisher's internal teams will gain direct access to ClearLake to independently conduct advanced customer, competitor, and market research using EQ Works' proprietary data and analytics. This self-serve access is expected to deliver deeper and faster insights than traditional third-party research methodologies, grounded in EQ's proprietary Canadian data assets.

The SaaS expansion follows campaigns powered by ClearLake insights that delivered up to 40% higher average order values and nearly doubled conversion rates. These results demonstrated the value of EQ's proprietary data and audience intelligence capabilities and supported the publisher's decision to expand its use of the platform.

EQ Works' platform draws on one of Canada's most comprehensive proprietary data ecosystems, encompassing geospatial and movement intelligence, verified consumer transaction data across thousands of Canadian merchants, and integrations with major Canadian financial institutions. By combining these assets with the publisher's first-party data, the partnership is designed to help marketers make faster, more confident decisions with measurable business outcomes.

"This expanded relationship reflects the tangible value our solutions are delivering to our partners," said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer of EQ Works. "By putting ClearLake directly into the hands of our partners' teams, we're enabling faster, smarter decision-making across research, media, and sales while continuing to drive meaningful performance improvements."

"This expansion reflects the growing demand we're seeing for direct access to EQ's proprietary data and AI capabilities," said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "As organizations look for deeper, more integrated relationships with their data and technology partners, we believe the SaaS model will further strengthen the long term value we deliver to our partners, continue to build our recurring revenue base, and be an increasingly important part of EQ's growth."

EQ Works has spent nearly a decade building a data platform that now encompasses geospatial movement intelligence, billions of verified Canadian consumer transactions, and AI models trained across thousands of merchant categories. These assets take years to replicate and form the foundation of every ClearLake engagement. As demand for data-driven intelligence continues to grow across Canada's media, retail, and financial services sectors, the Company is focused on deepening partner relationships and expanding its recurring revenue base through its proprietary platform.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables organizations to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour through proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. The Company's ClearLake SaaS platform delivers AI powered audience intelligence and data driven insights, while its Integrated Rewards division and media solutions help businesses improve customer acquisition, engagement, and measurable business outcomes.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

investor@eqworks.com

(416) 597-8889 x4

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/eq-works-expands-multi-year-partnership-with-leading-canadian-publisher-to-inc-1178872