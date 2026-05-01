EQ Inc.: Integrated Rewards Achieves SOC 2 Compliance to Support Enterprise-Scale Growth Across Canada's Card-Linked Rewards Network as EQ Closes Convertible Debt Financing

Independent SOC 2 certification strengthens Integrated Rewards' platform to support enterprise-scale growth across Canada's card-linked rewards network

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TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Integrated Rewards Inc., a division of EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), the innovator behind Canada's leading card-linked rewards solution, today announced it has achieved SOC 2 compliance following a rigorous independent audit. This certification confirms that Integrated Rewards' systems and controls are designed to protect sensitive financial and transactional data across its platform and positions the Company to meet the stringent security requirements of enterprise partners and financial institutions.

This milestone strengthens EQ Works' relationships with its existing financial services partners by reinforcing confidence in the Company's security and compliance capabilities. It also positions the Company to pursue opportunities within Canada's financial services sector, where SOC 2 compliance is increasingly a prerequisite for partnership. While future commercial outcomes will depend on market conditions and counterparties' requirements, this certification supports EQ Works' ability to expand its partner network and scale its platform, in line with the Company's strategy to grow recurring revenue and deepen long-term relationships.

SOC 2 certification, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), ensures that organizations handling customer data maintain robust controls around security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For platforms like Integrated Rewards that handle sensitive financial and transactional data, certification provides independently verified assurance that systems and controls meet rigorous industry requirements.

"Our partners rely on Integrated Rewards to manage sensitive financial and transactional data on their behalf," said Adrian Ramirez, Vice President of Integrated Rewards. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance strengthens their confidence in the security and reliability of our platform and supports our ability to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade performance."

"Building a platform that enterprise partners and financial institutions can trust requires independently verified controls and infrastructure that meet the highest standards," said Jack Chung, Chief Technology Officer of EQ Works. "SOC 2 compliance is the result of years of deliberate investment in our security architecture and validates that Integrated Rewards is built to operate at enterprise scale."

As Integrated Rewards continues to expand its network of merchants, financial institutions, and publisher partners across Canada, SOC 2 compliance reinforces the security foundation that enterprise partners require and supports the continued growth of EQ's card-linked rewards business. EQ Works remains focused on scaling Integrated Rewards, deepening partner relationships, and growing its recurring revenue base.

Convertible Debt Financing

As part of the Company's strategy to scale its platform and deepen its capabilities for financial services partners, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,130 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,130,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of: (i) one 15% secured convertible debenture of the Company (each, a "Debenture") in the principal amount of $1,000; and (ii) 1,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant").

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum from the closing date of April 29¸ 2026 with all accrued and unpaid interest payable in full on April 29, 2027 (the "Maturity Date"). The interest obligation may be satisfied either in cash or in common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at the option of the Debenture holder. The Debentures are secured by a general security agreement over all present and after-acquired property of the Company, subordinated to the Company's existing secured lenders.

At the option of the holder, the outstanding principal amount of each Debenture, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, may be converted into Common Shares at a conversion price of $0.95 per Common Share, in whole or in part, at any time prior to the Maturity Date. In addition, a holder of Debentures may, at its option, elect that the outstanding amount of the Debentures held by it at the Maturity Date (including the principal amount together with any accrued and unpaid interest thereon less any tax required by law to be deducted) be satisfied through the issuance of Common Shares at a price per Common Share equal to the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange).

Each Warrant is exercisable immediately and entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share until the Maturity Date.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 280 Units for gross proceeds of $280,000. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Debentures, nor the consideration paid, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization, in accordance with Sections 5.5 and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the closing of the Offering as the details of the related parties' participation in the Offering had not been settled.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee to eligible arm's length parties in respect of certain subscriptions. The finder's fee consisted of cash commissions of $22,500 and the issuance of an aggregate of 22,500 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for business development activities, sales team expansion, technology infrastructure development, and general working capital purposes.

A copy of the debenture indenture governing the Debentures will be filed by the Company on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risks faced by the Company, including those described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable law.

About Integrated Rewards

Integrated Rewards (www.integratedrewards.ca) a division of EQ Inc., delivers end-to-end technology and strategy for custom rewards programs. As Canada's largest network of card-linked offers, Integrated Rewards connects merchants, financial institutions, and publishers to drive engagement, acquisition, and incremental revenue. Its proprietary card-linking infrastructure powers several leading cashback rewards platforms across Canada, including Paymi, Save.ca Cashback Rewards, CST Rewards, and others.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using proprietary data assets, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary ClearLake SaaS platform delivers audience intelligence, real estate site selection, and operator performance capabilities, while its data-driven media solutions help Canadian organizations influence and engage their most valuable audiences to create measurable business outcomes.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor & Media Contact

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

press@eqworks.com

2 Bloor Street West, Suite 700 | Toronto, Ontario | M4W 3E2

Phone number: (416) 560-3193

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/integrated-rewards-achieves-soc-2-compliance-to-support-enterprise-scale-growt-1163206