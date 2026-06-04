EQ Inc.: EQ Works Expands ClearLake Platform with AI-Powered Audience Segments

New capability delivers 90 prebuilt real-time audience segments powered by EQ Works' proprietary data ecosystem, helping marketers move from research to campaign activation up to three times faster

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ.V) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that empowers brands to better understand, acquire, and retain their most valuable customers, today announced the expansion of its proprietary ClearLake platform with the launch of AI-powered audience segments featuring 90 prebuilt segments spanning Generational, Life Stage, and Lifestyle categories. This new capability is powered by EQ Works' proprietary real-time Canadian data ecosystem. It follows earlier launches of ClearLake's Real Estate Site Selection and Operator Performance capabilities and further establishes ClearLake as a multi-module platform for data driven decision making. Adoption of the platform continues to grow as part of EQ's expanding SaaS business.

Unlike traditional audience segmentation tools that rely on static or infrequently updated census data, ClearLake's audience segments are updated daily using Canada's largest 1-to-1 transactional panel, mobile movement intelligence, census and demographic insights, and automotive ownership data, all unified through EQ's proprietary AI models. This gives marketers a dynamic, real-time view of how Canadians actually live, move, and spend rather than how they were categorized years ago. Early results reflect that advantage, with research and audience analysis workflows completed up to three times faster than conventional approaches, while campaigns informed by ClearLake's audience segments have delivered an average 88% improvement in engagement rates.

Key Benefits of ClearLake Audience Segments

90 prebuilt segments spanning Generational, Life Stage, and Lifestyle audiences

Daily updates for continuously refreshed insights

Canada's largest 1-to-1 transactional panel for true spending behaviour visibility

Mobile movement data to understand real world visitation and mobility patterns

Faster time to insight, reducing research cycles by up to three times

"Marketers in Canada have been working with segmentation tools that rely on old census data and paint an outdated picture of their audiences," said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer of EQ Works. "ClearLake changes that by delivering a living view of Canadian consumers, updated daily and grounded in our proprietary movement and transaction data. Each module uses AI to structure and synthesize this data, helping research, planning, and activation teams move up to 3X faster with materially stronger campaign outcomes."

"Building ClearLake required us to solve problems that no one in the Canadian market had solved before," said Mirko Villalta, Chief Information Officer of EQ Works. "Unifying geospatial intelligence, real time transactional data, and AI models at this scale, and automating the results into a single SaaS environment, required years of foundational development. What we've built is not something that can be replicated quickly, and that depth is what makes ClearLake's audience segments genuinely different from anything else available to Canadian marketers today."

As Canadian marketers face increasing pressure to understand and reach their audiences with greater precision, ClearLake's audience segments are designed to give organizations a competitive advantage through real-time data and AI powered intelligence that conventional segmentation tools cannot match. EQ Works remains focused on expanding ClearLake's capabilities, deepening partner relationships, and growing its recurring revenue base.

For more information about ClearLake's audience segments please visit www.clearlakeinsights.ai or contact our team at sales@eqworks.com.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables organizations to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour through proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. The Company's ClearLake SaaS platform delivers AI powered audience intelligence and data driven insights, while its Integrated Rewards division and media solutions help businesses improve customer acquisition, engagement, and measurable business outcomes.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

investor@eqworks.com

(416) 597-8889 x4

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/eq-works-expands-clearlake-platform-with-ai-powered-audience-segments-1173311