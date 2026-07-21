EQ Inc.: Integrated Rewards Expands Offer Network into Everyday Spend Categories Like Fuel, Hotel and Grocery

Canadians can now earn card-linked rewards on the everyday purchases that matter most including Fuel, Hotel, Grocery and Health & Beauty

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that empowers brands to better understand, acquire, and retain their most valuable customers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Integrated Rewards, has expanded its offer network into high-demand, everyday spend categories including Fuel, Hotel, Grocery, and Health & Beauty.

These additions expand Integrated Rewards' offer network beyond discretionary and occasional purchases into the categories where Canadians spend most frequently. For consumers, this means more opportunities to earn rewards on purchases they already make every week. For banking, loyalty and publisher partners, these high-frequency categories create more opportunities to engage members through rewards that better reflect everyday Canadian spending.

"Canada's rewards landscape has always favoured consumers with the right card or the right loyalty program," said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Works. "Integrated Rewards changes that. Any Canadian can now earn real cashback on everyday purchases like fuel, groceries and hotels, regardless of what loyalty programs they already use."

For merchants, the expansion opens a fully attributable, performance-based channel. Integrated Rewards' hyper-targeting and segmenting capabilities let brands in these categories identify and reach their highest-value customers and tailor each campaign to the outcome that matters most: customer acquisition, purchase frequency, retention, loyalty, or brand awareness. Offers are delivered through trusted banking and loyalty programs and measured against real, attributed purchases.

"Adding these everyday spending categories brings more than 300 live offers to Integrated Rewards, reinforcing our scale and strengthening our position as Canada's largest card-linked rewards platform," said Adrian Ramirez, Vice President of Integrated Rewards. "We are giving merchants a channel measured against real purchases, publishers more engaging everyday rewards, and Canadians more ways to earn on the purchases they already make."

About Integrated Rewards

Integrated Rewards (a wholly owned subsidiary of EQ Inc.) delivers end-to-end technology and strategy for custom rewards programs and merchant offer licensing. As Canada's largest network of card-linked offers, Integrated Rewards connects merchants, financial institutions, and publishers to drive engagement, acquisition, and incremental revenue. Its proprietary card-linking infrastructure powers several leading cashback rewards platforms across Canada, including Paymi, Save.ca Cashback Rewards, CST Rewards, and others. Learn more at www.integratedrewards.ca.

About EQ Works

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the Company creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. ClearLake, the Company's SaaS platform, delivers AI-powered audience intelligence and data-driven insights, while its Integrated Rewards division and media solutions help businesses improve customer acquisition, engagement, and retention, closing the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions. Learn more at www.eqworks.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

investor@eqworks.com

(416) 597-8889 x4

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/integrated-rewards-expands-offer-network-into-everyday-spend-categories-like-f-1193665