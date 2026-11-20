Neugebauer: Texas Court Ruling on Fermi's 70/30 Boardroom Maneuver Is a Loss for 100% of Texas Shareholders

Neugebauer: Under this ruling, the board can entrench itself with one quick vote, while shareholders need 70% of all outstanding shares to fight back.

Neugebauer: "That isn't Texas-style good governance. It's entrenchment."

Directors who failed to win a majority on October 30 are still sitting in the boardroom.

Neugebauer filing appeal because Texas's standing as the best place to do business in America depends on getting this right.

Texan voters have made it clear that they don't accept that people in power can do whatever they want and change the rules whenever it suits them.

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toby Neugebauer, co-founder and largest shareholder of Fermi Inc. (d/b/a Fermi America) (Nasdaq: FRMI) ("Fermi" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement after the Texas Business Court dismissed his claims in Neugebauer v. Fermi Inc. challenging the 70% supermajority bylaw the Company's board adopted in May without a shareholder vote.

"This isn't just a loss for Melissa and me. I believe it's a loss for every shareholder of every Texas company," said Toby Neugebauer. "Under this ruling, a board can change the rules in the middle of a fight, without a shareholder vote. It takes the board one quick vote to change the rules. It takes shareholders 70% of all outstanding shares to have a voice. Do the math. A little over 30% can block anything, and a share that is never voted counts as a no.

"Directors who could not win a majority of the shareholder support are still sitting in the boardroom. I don't think that is Texas-style good governance. It's entrenchment."

On May 13, 2026, in the middle of a shareholder contest, Fermi's board amended the Company's bylaws. Under the amendment, shareholders now need 70% of all outstanding shares to expand the board or change how the bylaws are amended. The board, however, can change those same rules with a simple majority vote of its directors. In August, the board changed director elections to require a majority of all outstanding shares, with unvoted shares counting as a no vote. At the October 30 annual meeting, neither director on the ballot reached that majority. Both men remain on the board.

"I'm proud of the work Texas has done to become the best place in America to do business," Neugebauer continued. "But capital flows to boards that answer to their owners. If shareholders can be silenced whenever a board disagrees with them, investors will notice."

This November, voters rejected the insider, pay-to-play politics that has harmed Fermi. Texans have made it clear that they don't accept that people in power can do whatever they want and change the rules whenever it suits them. We respectfully disagree with the Court and feel confident that we will be successful on appeal, because this isn't how good governance works.

Texas earned its business reputation. Now it has to protect it. I will continue to advocate for good governance, not for financial gain, but for the good of Texas.

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