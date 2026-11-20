ROTOBOOST Secures Strategic Investment from Aramco Ventures to Accelerate Global Deployment of Methane Pyrolysis Technology for Low-Carbon Hydrogen and Advanced Carbon Materials

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROTOBOOST, a Finnish energy transition technology company, has secured a strategic investment from Aramco Ventures, Aramco's corporate venturing arm. The investment supports ROTOBOOST's plans to scale its innovative methane pyrolysis technology, which produces low-carbon hydrogen alongside high-value advanced carbon materials.

Using a molten catalyst, the process converts natural gas (C1-C6) and other hydrocarbon feedstocks into low-carbon hydrogen and advanced carbon materials, like Crumpled Graphene Nanoplatelets (CGNPs). With their distinctive 3D crumpled structure, CGNPs enhance conductivity and performance in industrial applications. By producing valuable solid carbon alongside hydrogen, ROTOBOOST turns carbon into capital, creating a model where decarbonization drives value creation.

ROTOBOOST has demonstrated its platform's technical capabilities and commercial potential through several milestones, including TÜV SÜD lifecycle carbon footprint certification for both product streams, a PETRONAS pilot exceeding 1,000 operating hours, four marine Approvals in Principle (AiPs), and strategic partnerships with Baowu and Hankook Tire.

Kaisa Nikulainen, CEO of ROTOBOOST, stated that the investment supports the company's vision of using methane-splitting technology to advance industrial decarbonization globally, scaling across key industrial sectors worldwide.

The investment will support ROTOBOOST's expansion across four key areas: deploying commercial-scale methane-splitting systems in oil and gas, power, steel & marine sectors; increasing CGNP production capacity for battery, polymer, coating, steel & tire markets; expanding across the Middle East, Europe, Asia & North America; and advancing R&D to improve reactor efficiency, feedstock flexibility & carbon product applications.

Zayed Alamri, Executive Managing Director, Aramco Ventures, stated: "ROTOBOOST aims to develop methane-splitting technology to produce hydrogen and solid carbon materials for potential use in batteries, anti-corrosion coatings and polymers. Through our investment, we aim to support the company's technology development and exploration of commercial opportunities. We look forward to working with the team as it seeks to assess potential industrial applications and build relationships with prospective customers and partners."

Learn more about ROTOBOOST at www.rotoboost.com or contact info@rotoboost.com. Learn more about Aramco Ventures at aramcoventures.com.

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