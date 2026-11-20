Japanese electronics giant Toshiba has launched a photovoltaic-output photocoupler for solid-state relays (SSRs) used in automotive equipment. The device uses light from an internal LED to generate a voltage that switches on an external metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), which controls current flow in the relay. "Relay units for automotive equipment are required to offer a longer service life, smaller sizes and higher reliability," the company said in a statement. "The contacts of mechanical relays are subject to wear and contact failure with long-term use, so mechanical ...

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