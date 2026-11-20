DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7550 GBP2.3000 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7200 GBP2.2750 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7447 GBP2.2917 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,744,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,689 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101902TRDU0 556 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101903TRDU0 134 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101904TRDU0 262 2.7200 XDUB 09:01:57 00031101912TRDU0 874 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101920TRDU0 549 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101921TRDU0 1,423 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101922TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101923TRDU0 1,122 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101924TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101925TRDU0 1,122 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101926TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101927TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101928TRDU0 299 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101929TRDU0 358 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101930TRDU0 2,234 2.7300 XDUB 09:34:36 00031101970TRDU0 2,342 2.7350 XDUB 09:54:06 00031102018TRDU0 2,318 2.7300 XDUB 10:17:09 00031102031TRDU0 2,383 2.7450 XDUB 10:51:32 00031102039TRDU0 2,249 2.7450 XDUB 11:10:43 00031102043TRDU0 2,385 2.7400 XDUB 11:35:47 00031102109TRDU0 659 2.7400 XDUB 12:42:45 00031102122TRDU0 97 2.7400 XDUB 12:42:45 00031102123TRDU0 671 2.7400 XDUB 12:50:29 00031102124TRDU0 2,597 2.7450 XDUB 13:00:00 00031102125TRDU0 587 2.7450 XDUB 13:22:19 00031102171TRDU0 136 2.7450 XDUB 13:22:19 00031102172TRDU0 1,943 2.7450 XDUB 13:29:06 00031102176TRDU0 631 2.7450 XDUB 13:29:06 00031102177TRDU0 4,662 2.7500 XDUB 14:14:53 00031102206TRDU0 83 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:13 00031102226TRDU0 4 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:13 00031102227TRDU0 1,190 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:39 00031102229TRDU0 5,243 2.7500 XDUB 14:24:37 00031102240TRDU0 2,040 2.7500 XDUB 14:50:09 00031102282TRDU0 503 2.7500 XDUB 14:50:09 00031102283TRDU0 2,538 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102286TRDU0 961 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102287TRDU0 2,582 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102288TRDU0 1,447 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102289TRDU0 2,582 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102290TRDU0 118 2.7500 XDUB 15:22:46 00031102330TRDU0 585 2.7500 XDUB 15:22:46 00031102331TRDU0 2,293 2.7500 XDUB 15:34:38 00031102460TRDU0 2,282 2.7500 XDUB 15:34:38 00031102461TRDU0 2,528 2.7550 XDUB 15:52:23 00031102495TRDU0 2,337 2.7500 XDUB 15:55:37 00031102503TRDU0 2,323 2.7500 XDUB 16:20:51 00031102605TRDU0 2,875 2.7500 XDUB 16:20:51 00031102606TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,034 2.2750 XLON 08:31:06 00031101801TRDU0 2,083 2.2750 XLON 09:08:18 00031101931TRDU0 1,951 2.2800 XLON 09:55:59 00031102021TRDU0 1,994 2.2900 XLON 11:35:47 00031102108TRDU0 1,054 2.2850 XLON 12:15:40 00031102118TRDU0 280 2.2850 XLON 12:17:19 00031102119TRDU0 629 2.2850 XLON 12:17:19 00031102120TRDU0 2,016 2.2950 XLON 13:42:05 00031102182TRDU0 3,204 2.2950 XLON 14:10:22 00031102205TRDU0 2,327 2.2950 XLON 14:27:34 00031102241TRDU0 2,067 2.2950 XLON 14:32:02 00031102263TRDU0 2,176 2.2950 XLON 14:50:50 00031102285TRDU0 1,983 2.3000 XLON 15:23:54 00031102356TRDU0 882 2.3000 XLON 15:40:57 00031102473TRDU0 1,071 2.3000 XLON 15:40:57 00031102474TRDU0 1,962 2.3000 XLON 15:55:15 00031102498TRDU0 2,287 2.3000 XLON 16:20:51 00031102604TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 450273 EQS News ID: 2438988 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 20, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)