DJ Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares 18-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 99,219 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 29,219 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7500 GBP2.2550 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6550 GBP2.2200 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6778 GBP2.2302 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,944,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,523 2.7500 XDUB 08:00:11 00031096105TRDU0 52 2.7500 XDUB 08:00:11 00031096106TRDU0 2,332 2.7000 XDUB 08:53:18 00031096250TRDU0 100 2.6850 XDUB 09:07:21 00031096271TRDU0 2,656 2.6850 XDUB 09:14:52 00031096280TRDU0 2,328 2.6750 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096316TRDU0 1,837 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096317TRDU0 356 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096318TRDU0 61 2.6700 XDUB 09:30:10 00031096319TRDU0 1,163 2.6700 XDUB 10:00:03 00031096412TRDU0 2,466 2.6800 XDUB 10:37:13 00031096478TRDU0 2,791 2.6750 XDUB 10:51:24 00031096492TRDU0 1,833 2.6700 XDUB 11:01:27 00031096500TRDU0 1,736 2.6550 XDUB 11:15:06 00031096520TRDU0 490 2.6550 XDUB 11:15:06 00031096521TRDU0 2,220 2.6600 XDUB 12:02:06 00031096608TRDU0 2,235 2.6700 XDUB 12:47:58 00031096865TRDU0 2,500 2.6700 XDUB 13:10:21 00031096946TRDU0 2,315 2.6700 XDUB 13:21:50 00031096975TRDU0 2,295 2.6700 XDUB 13:21:50 00031096976TRDU0 2,330 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:14 00031097561TRDU0 2,445 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:14 00031097562TRDU0 2,227 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097649TRDU0 1,652 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097650TRDU0 1,652 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097651TRDU0 1,013 2.6650 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097652TRDU0 1,526 2.6600 XDUB 14:38:34 00031097653TRDU0 2,645 2.6900 XDUB 15:10:06 00031097937TRDU0 2,375 2.6900 XDUB 15:22:20 00031098271TRDU0 1,731 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098432TRDU0 1,731 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098433TRDU0 3,484 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098434TRDU0 177 2.6900 XDUB 15:31:53 00031098435TRDU0 2,505 2.6800 XDUB 15:41:15 00031098617TRDU0 2,294 2.6750 XDUB 16:13:55 00031099201TRDU0 1,934 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099353TRDU0 2,674 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099354TRDU0 1,316 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:42 00031099355TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,984 2.2550 XLON 08:04:23 00031096175TRDU0 121 2.2450 XLON 08:54:17 00031096254TRDU0 1,980 2.2450 XLON 09:04:28 00031096269TRDU0 2,051 2.2300 XLON 10:00:01 00031096411TRDU0 1,918 2.2300 XLON 10:51:06 00031096488TRDU0 1,883 2.2200 XLON 12:02:06 00031096607TRDU0 1,921 2.2250 XLON 13:22:58 00031096983TRDU0 1,951 2.2200 XLON 13:26:36 00031097001TRDU0 2,284 2.2250 XLON 14:33:49 00031097624TRDU0 2,034 2.2200 XLON 14:38:34 00031097647TRDU0 1,881 2.2200 XLON 14:38:34 00031097648TRDU0 2,021 2.2400 XLON 14:56:34 00031097779TRDU0 1,886 2.2350 XLON 15:11:54 00031097951TRDU0 86 2.2350 XLON 15:40:17 00031098551TRDU0 2,070 2.2350 XLON 15:40:17 00031098552TRDU0 10 2.2250 XLON 16:28:22 00031099528TRDU0 3,138 2.2250 XLON 16:29:25 00031099565TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 450007 EQS News ID: 2437126 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 18, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)