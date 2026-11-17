DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 16^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7650 GBP2.2900 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7200 GBP2.2700 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7403 GBP2.2825 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,043,896 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,283 2.7650 XDUB 08:25:14 00031094631TRDU0 2,387 2.7600 XDUB 08:25:14 00031094632TRDU0 1,249 2.7450 XDUB 09:11:29 00031094680TRDU0 1,164 2.7450 XDUB 09:11:29 00031094681TRDU0 2,267 2.7350 XDUB 09:16:18 00031094688TRDU0 2,303 2.7350 XDUB 09:16:18 00031094689TRDU0 2,281 2.7200 XDUB 10:15:10 00031094751TRDU0 1,184 2.7250 XDUB 10:42:05 00031094771TRDU0 1,119 2.7250 XDUB 10:42:05 00031094772TRDU0 1,949 2.7250 XDUB 11:07:34 00031094792TRDU0 545 2.7250 XDUB 11:07:34 00031094793TRDU0 547 2.7250 XDUB 11:36:07 00031094841TRDU0 977 2.7250 XDUB 11:36:07 00031094842TRDU0 51 2.7250 XDUB 11:36:07 00031094843TRDU0 1,859 2.7250 XDUB 11:47:22 00031094855TRDU0 241 2.7250 XDUB 11:47:22 00031094856TRDU0 2,319 2.7350 XDUB 12:19:37 00031094902TRDU0 2,194 2.7350 XDUB 12:44:35 00031094940TRDU0 329 2.7350 XDUB 12:44:35 00031094941TRDU0 690 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:26 00031095051TRDU0 690 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:26 00031095052TRDU0 854 2.7500 XDUB 13:27:26 00031095053TRDU0 2,281 2.7450 XDUB 13:27:56 00031095057TRDU0 1,623 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:07 00031095075TRDU0 1,623 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:07 00031095076TRDU0 1,623 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:07 00031095077TRDU0 179 2.7400 XDUB 13:30:07 00031095078TRDU0 2,321 2.7350 XDUB 13:48:49 00031095161TRDU0 172 2.7400 XDUB 14:40:54 00031095534TRDU0 424 2.7400 XDUB 14:40:55 00031095535TRDU0 3,391 2.7450 XDUB 15:09:49 00031095677TRDU0 3,777 2.7450 XDUB 15:09:49 00031095678TRDU0 713 2.7450 XDUB 15:17:00 00031095709TRDU0 1,353 2.7450 XDUB 15:17:00 00031095710TRDU0 2,681 2.7450 XDUB 15:17:00 00031095711TRDU0 1,353 2.7450 XDUB 15:17:00 00031095722TRDU0 500 2.7500 XDUB 15:37:05 00031095781TRDU0 1,822 2.7500 XDUB 15:37:05 00031095782TRDU0 2,394 2.7450 XDUB 15:39:01 00031095801TRDU0 665 2.7450 XDUB 15:39:01 00031095802TRDU0 481 2.7450 XDUB 15:39:01 00031095804TRDU0 1,367 2.7450 XDUB 15:39:01 00031095805TRDU0 2,493 2.7400 XDUB 16:07:25 00031095906TRDU0 2,503 2.7400 XDUB 16:07:25 00031095907TRDU0 2,562 2.7400 XDUB 16:07:25 00031095908TRDU0 2,217 2.7350 XDUB 16:26:18 00031096013TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,919 2.2750 XLON 09:45:17 00031094710TRDU0 1,981 2.2700 XLON 10:04:45 00031094738TRDU0 3,996 2.2750 XLON 11:47:22 00031094854TRDU0 4,212 2.2900 XLON 13:27:26 00031095054TRDU0 1,943 2.2850 XLON 13:48:49 00031095156TRDU0 1,990 2.2800 XLON 14:29:42 00031095427TRDU0 1,928 2.2800 XLON 14:29:42 00031095428TRDU0 933 2.2900 XLON 15:23:28 00031095747TRDU0 1,148 2.2900 XLON 15:23:28 00031095748TRDU0 1,153 2.2900 XLON 15:43:40 00031095820TRDU0 889 2.2900 XLON 15:43:40 00031095821TRDU0 1,144 2.2900 XLON 16:00:57 00031095877TRDU0 2,080 2.2850 XLON 16:07:25 00031095904TRDU0 2,108 2.2850 XLON 16:07:25 00031095905TRDU0 2,576 2.2800 XLON 16:21:21 00031095983TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 449854 EQS News ID: 2436180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 17, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)