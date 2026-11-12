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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker: C5H
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:02
2,770 Euro
-0,89 % -0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7502,83511.11.
Dow Jones News
12.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 November 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 11^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 97,042 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     67,042  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7850  GBP2.3300 
share)                 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7600  GBP2.3050 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7775  GBP2.3190 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,340,804 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,726      2.7800        XDUB     08:30:04      00031089381TRDU0 
341       2.7800        XDUB     08:40:26      00031089388TRDU0 
24        2.7800        XDUB     08:40:26      00031089389TRDU0 
2,547      2.7800        XDUB     08:42:15      00031089396TRDU0 
2,678      2.7850        XDUB     09:24:24      00031089496TRDU0 
862       2.7800        XDUB     09:48:26      00031089520TRDU0 
500       2.7800        XDUB     09:48:26      00031089521TRDU0 
500       2.7800        XDUB     09:48:26      00031089522TRDU0 
771       2.7800        XDUB     09:48:26      00031089523TRDU0 
2,627      2.7700        XDUB     10:14:54      00031089579TRDU0 
537       2.7800        XDUB     11:53:48      00031089765TRDU0 
1,072      2.7800        XDUB     11:53:48      00031089766TRDU0 
536       2.7800        XDUB     11:55:00      00031089778TRDU0 
1,071      2.7800        XDUB     11:55:00      00031089779TRDU0 
5,238      2.7800        XDUB     12:05:49      00031089809TRDU0 
2,526      2.7800        XDUB     12:21:56      00031089864TRDU0 
1,558      2.7800        XDUB     12:21:56      00031089865TRDU0 
1,558      2.7800        XDUB     12:21:56      00031089866TRDU0 
1,558      2.7800        XDUB     12:21:56      00031089867TRDU0 
293       2.7800        XDUB     12:21:56      00031089868TRDU0 
2,953      2.7800        XDUB     13:31:28      00031089922TRDU0 
580       2.7850        XDUB     14:12:15      00031090091TRDU0 
7,570      2.7850        XDUB     14:12:15      00031090092TRDU0 
2,401      2.7850        XDUB     14:12:15      00031090093TRDU0 
2,598      2.7800        XDUB     14:53:41      00031090200TRDU0 
2,571      2.7750        XDUB     15:04:06      00031090215TRDU0 
104       2.7700        XDUB     15:31:32      00031090334TRDU0 
4,954      2.7700        XDUB     15:31:32      00031090335TRDU0 
1,465      2.7700        XDUB     15:33:05      00031090339TRDU0 
1,465      2.7700        XDUB     15:33:05      00031090340TRDU0 
4,622      2.7750        XDUB     15:51:34      00031090403TRDU0 
1,151      2.7700        XDUB     15:51:34      00031090404TRDU0 
1,287      2.7700        XDUB     15:52:28      00031090406TRDU0 
1,162      2.7700        XDUB     15:52:28      00031090407TRDU0 
459       2.7600        XDUB     16:16:13      00031090477TRDU0 
2,177      2.7600        XDUB     16:16:48      00031090478TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,197      2.3250        XLON     08:30:04      00031089380TRDU0 
1,977      2.3300        XLON     08:47:47      00031089410TRDU0 
1,979      2.3200        XLON     09:37:01      00031089498TRDU0 
3,719      2.3200        XLON     11:30:42      00031089695TRDU0 
1,939      2.3200        XLON     12:36:13      00031089884TRDU0 
371       2.3200        XLON     13:06:24      00031089899TRDU0 
1,003      2.3200        XLON     13:06:24      00031089900TRDU0 
399       2.3200        XLON     13:06:24      00031089901TRDU0 
2,410      2.3200        XLON     13:39:18      00031089961TRDU0 
2,001      2.3250        XLON     14:12:15      00031090094TRDU0 
2,111      2.3200        XLON     14:33:17      00031090138TRDU0 
1,935      2.3200        XLON     15:04:06      00031090214TRDU0 
1,898      2.3100        XLON     15:33:05      00031090338TRDU0 
1,939      2.3150        XLON     15:51:34      00031090401TRDU0 
2,014      2.3150        XLON     15:51:34      00031090402TRDU0 
2,108      2.3050        XLON     16:24:02      00031090503TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 449372 
EQS News ID:  2433290 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2433290&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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