DJ Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares 10-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8350 GBP2.3650 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7850 GBP2.3200 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.8107 GBP2.3427 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,537,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 775 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084261TRDU0 647 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084262TRDU0 646 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084263TRDU0 585 2.7850 XDUB 08:38:29 00031084264TRDU0 100 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084383TRDU0 50 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084382TRDU0 2,550 2.8000 XDUB 09:12:59 00031084384TRDU0 2,816 2.8000 XDUB 09:28:08 00031084421TRDU0 2,976 2.8150 XDUB 09:33:13 00031084427TRDU0 1,645 2.8100 XDUB 10:18:23 00031084545TRDU0 1,645 2.8100 XDUB 10:18:26 00031084546TRDU0 2,607 2.8350 XDUB 11:11:50 00031084671TRDU0 19 2.8350 XDUB 11:11:50 00031084670TRDU0 4,866 2.8350 XDUB 11:18:14 00031084678TRDU0 1,203 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084947TRDU0 762 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084946TRDU0 319 2.8300 XDUB 12:22:59 00031084948TRDU0 2,595 2.8200 XDUB 12:28:24 00031084962TRDU0 2,383 2.8150 XDUB 12:28:24 00031084963TRDU0 2,600 2.8200 XDUB 13:34:16 00031085136TRDU0 2,473 2.8100 XDUB 13:59:54 00031085210TRDU0 2,605 2.8150 XDUB 14:11:52 00031085228TRDU0 2,386 2.8100 XDUB 14:25:37 00031085258TRDU0 2,553 2.8050 XDUB 14:29:45 00031085291TRDU0 2,028 2.8050 XDUB 14:57:18 00031085522TRDU0 500 2.8050 XDUB 14:57:18 00031085521TRDU0 2,376 2.8100 XDUB 15:04:02 00031085579TRDU0 1,500 2.8100 XDUB 15:16:11 00031085634TRDU0 2,012 2.8100 XDUB 15:18:23 00031085648TRDU0 374 2.8100 XDUB 15:18:23 00031085647TRDU0 2,331 2.8050 XDUB 15:21:21 00031085672TRDU0 296 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:31 00031085844TRDU0 68 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085846TRDU0 2 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085847TRDU0 82 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085848TRDU0 1 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085849TRDU0 100 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085850TRDU0 121 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:32 00031085851TRDU0 146 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085852TRDU0 177 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085853TRDU0 500 2.8050 XDUB 15:38:33 00031085854TRDU0 581 2.8050 XDUB 15:45:05 00031085907TRDU0 2,141 2.8050 XDUB 15:45:05 00031085906TRDU0 1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086089TRDU0 2,375 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086088TRDU0 1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086118TRDU0 1,663 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086128TRDU0 500 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:39 00031086133TRDU0 452 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:43 00031086138TRDU0 1,163 2.8050 XDUB 15:58:43 00031086137TRDU0 3,379 2.7950 XDUB 16:24:18 00031086360TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,146 2.3200 XLON 08:21:22 00031084231TRDU0 2,087 2.3300 XLON 09:10:59 00031084376TRDU0 1,972 2.3450 XLON 10:23:24 00031084577TRDU0 1,928 2.3650 XLON 11:49:23 00031084849TRDU0 1,922 2.3600 XLON 11:52:25 00031084855TRDU0 981 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084960TRDU0 151 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084959TRDU0 860 2.3600 XLON 12:27:08 00031084961TRDU0 132 2.3450 XLON 13:01:12 00031085003TRDU0 1,787 2.3450 XLON 13:09:54 00031085023TRDU0 1,880 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085290TRDU0 1,913 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085289TRDU0 1,936 2.3400 XLON 14:29:45 00031085288TRDU0 1,901 2.3400 XLON 14:57:18 00031085520TRDU0 2,010 2.3450 XLON 15:16:11 00031085633TRDU0 3,932 2.3400 XLON 15:58:39 00031086081TRDU0 170 2.3350 XLON 16:24:18 00031086359TRDU0 2,292 2.3350 XLON 16:24:18 00031086361TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 449028 EQS News ID: 2431208 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 10, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)