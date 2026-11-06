DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8200 GBP2.3350 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7600 GBP2.3050 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7912 GBP2.3279 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,737,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,734 2.8150 XDUB 08:36:28 00031078679TRDU0 2,552 2.8200 XDUB 09:01:23 00031079069TRDU0 2,614 2.8100 XDUB 09:16:32 00031079185TRDU0 2,797 2.8150 XDUB 09:47:59 00031079486TRDU0 2,613 2.8000 XDUB 10:03:03 00031079537TRDU0 2,976 2.7950 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079718TRDU0 2,854 2.8000 XDUB 10:39:36 00031079717TRDU0 2,537 2.8000 XDUB 11:53:12 00031079839TRDU0 2,695 2.8000 XDUB 12:20:57 00031079850TRDU0 2,499 2.8000 XDUB 12:56:43 00031079889TRDU0 1,540 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079902TRDU0 451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079900TRDU0 451 2.7950 XDUB 13:07:10 00031079898TRDU0 2,372 2.7950 XDUB 13:36:00 00031079977TRDU0 2 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:23 00031080058TRDU0 1,226 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080060TRDU0 1,295 2.7950 XDUB 13:54:24 00031080059TRDU0 2,402 2.7950 XDUB 14:12:08 00031080123TRDU0 2,800 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080186TRDU0 1,991 2.7900 XDUB 14:21:22 00031080185TRDU0 2,357 2.8000 XDUB 14:37:54 00031080412TRDU0 2,699 2.7850 XDUB 14:53:40 00031080526TRDU0 1,511 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:22 00031080583TRDU0 1,071 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:23 00031080585TRDU0 440 2.7800 XDUB 15:06:24 00031080586TRDU0 1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080647TRDU0 2,471 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080646TRDU0 1,625 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080645TRDU0 1,311 2.7850 XDUB 15:17:44 00031080648TRDU0 2,596 2.7700 XDUB 15:45:30 00031080785TRDU0 2,699 2.7650 XDUB 16:04:58 00031080993TRDU0 1,350 2.7600 XDUB 16:08:55 00031081027TRDU0 2,569 2.7600 XDUB 16:15:50 00031081147TRDU0 4,275 2.7700 XDUB 16:25:58 00031081256TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,957 2.3350 XLON 08:06:03 00031078409TRDU0 1,920 2.3550 XLON 08:55:50 00031079042TRDU0 1,929 2.3450 XLON 09:52:48 00031079508TRDU0 1,911 2.3400 XLON 10:39:36 00031079713TRDU0 2,200 2.3350 XLON 12:00:05 00031079840TRDU0 1,886 2.3300 XLON 13:07:10 00031079901TRDU0 1,906 2.3300 XLON 13:07:10 00031079899TRDU0 1,911 2.3250 XLON 14:12:08 00031080125TRDU0 1,898 2.3250 XLON 14:12:08 00031080124TRDU0 1,921 2.3300 XLON 14:37:54 00031080411TRDU0 1,888 2.3200 XLON 14:50:03 00031080496TRDU0 1,915 2.3200 XLON 15:17:44 00031080644TRDU0 1,915 2.3150 XLON 15:26:42 00031080691TRDU0 1,979 2.3050 XLON 15:46:00 00031080788TRDU0 92 2.3050 XLON 15:46:00 00031080787TRDU0 376 2.3150 XLON 16:25:53 00031081255TRDU0 2,396 2.3150 XLON 16:25:53 00031081254TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448733 EQS News ID: 2429542 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 06, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)