DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 2^nd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7800 GBP2.3200 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7550 GBP2.3000 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7707 GBP2.3150 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,037,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 454 2.7700 XDUB 08:19:53 00031069612TRDU0 2,367 2.7700 XDUB 08:19:53 00031069613TRDU0 69 2.7700 XDUB 08:19:55 00031069614TRDU0 2,451 2.7750 XDUB 08:50:25 00031069687TRDU0 2,486 2.7750 XDUB 09:20:03 00031069743TRDU0 1,540 2.7750 XDUB 09:43:15 00031069854TRDU0 2,397 2.7750 XDUB 09:58:21 00031069903TRDU0 2,397 2.7700 XDUB 10:22:45 00031070024TRDU0 2,487 2.7750 XDUB 11:14:04 00031070135TRDU0 2,784 2.7750 XDUB 11:17:01 00031070144TRDU0 885 2.7750 XDUB 11:49:33 00031070286TRDU0 661 2.7750 XDUB 11:49:33 00031070285TRDU0 1,000 2.7750 XDUB 11:49:33 00031070284TRDU0 305 2.7750 XDUB 12:19:09 00031070600TRDU0 500 2.7750 XDUB 12:19:09 00031070599TRDU0 774 2.7750 XDUB 12:19:09 00031070598TRDU0 1,122 2.7750 XDUB 12:19:09 00031070597TRDU0 2,397 2.7600 XDUB 12:46:07 00031070801TRDU0 2,636 2.7600 XDUB 13:16:40 00031071017TRDU0 2,664 2.7600 XDUB 13:35:48 00031071132TRDU0 4,981 2.7700 XDUB 13:38:52 00031071326TRDU0 2,980 2.7550 XDUB 14:11:47 00031072152TRDU0 2,537 2.7550 XDUB 14:11:47 00031072151TRDU0 5,509 2.7700 XDUB 14:49:26 00031072433TRDU0 2,430 2.7700 XDUB 14:57:02 00031072475TRDU0 2,662 2.7700 XDUB 15:03:13 00031072509TRDU0 2,705 2.7750 XDUB 15:31:02 00031072679TRDU0 2,543 2.7800 XDUB 15:51:14 00031073125TRDU0 2,357 2.7750 XDUB 15:53:23 00031073135TRDU0 2,381 2.7800 XDUB 15:53:23 00031073134TRDU0 2,601 2.7700 XDUB 16:01:34 00031073150TRDU0 1,453 2.7800 XDUB 16:23:36 00031073260TRDU0 2,485 2.7800 XDUB 16:23:36 00031073259TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,042 2.3150 XLON 08:19:51 00031069611TRDU0 2,026 2.3150 XLON 08:50:25 00031069688TRDU0 1,977 2.3150 XLON 10:17:04 00031070005TRDU0 1,202 2.3150 XLON 11:45:01 00031070240TRDU0 2,018 2.3150 XLON 11:45:01 00031070239TRDU0 811 2.3150 XLON 11:46:02 00031070244TRDU0 2,027 2.3100 XLON 12:46:06 00031070800TRDU0 3,848 2.3200 XLON 13:38:52 00031071325TRDU0 2,014 2.3000 XLON 14:17:00 00031072190TRDU0 3,827 2.3150 XLON 14:49:53 00031072438TRDU0 1,899 2.3150 XLON 15:32:17 00031072684TRDU0 1,904 2.3150 XLON 15:32:17 00031072683TRDU0 1,973 2.3200 XLON 15:52:46 00031073131TRDU0 2,432 2.3200 XLON 16:22:39 00031073249TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448321 EQS News ID: 2426938 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2426938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)