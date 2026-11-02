DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8100 GBP2.3400 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7700 GBP2.3050 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7822 GBP2.3185 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,137,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,419 2.8050 XDUB 08:23:08 00031067377TRDU0 2,533 2.8100 XDUB 08:44:26 00031067403TRDU0 254 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067437TRDU0 2,054 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067439TRDU0 2,625 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067440TRDU0 1,468 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067484TRDU0 613 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067485TRDU0 855 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067486TRDU0 2,374 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067487TRDU0 2,494 2.7850 XDUB 10:44:19 00031067559TRDU0 2,734 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067614TRDU0 2,507 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067615TRDU0 2,582 2.7900 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067616TRDU0 2,375 2.7850 XDUB 12:16:56 00031067747TRDU0 3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:49 00031067877TRDU0 3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067878TRDU0 1,131 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067880TRDU0 2,468 2.7800 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067881TRDU0 1,682 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068197TRDU0 822 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068198TRDU0 1,289 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068407TRDU0 1,467 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068408TRDU0 5,123 2.7750 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068542TRDU0 2,709 2.7700 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068544TRDU0 2,453 2.7700 XDUB 15:07:42 00031068660TRDU0 2,549 2.7700 XDUB 15:40:35 00031068886TRDU0 2,521 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:58 00031068981TRDU0 2,511 2.7700 XDUB 16:04:13 00031069049TRDU0 2,445 2.7700 XDUB 16:13:10 00031069142TRDU0 2,705 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:31 00031069192TRDU0 4,020 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:45 00031069232TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 205 2.3400 XLON 08:40:54 00031067399TRDU0 2,222 2.3350 XLON 09:04:01 00031067436TRDU0 4,039 2.3350 XLON 09:04:01 00031067438TRDU0 3,938 2.3250 XLON 11:21:13 00031067617TRDU0 2,121 2.3250 XLON 12:05:02 00031067740TRDU0 934 2.3150 XLON 13:30:56 00031067879TRDU0 1,976 2.3150 XLON 13:48:49 00031067965TRDU0 2,005 2.3150 XLON 13:48:49 00031067966TRDU0 1,895 2.3100 XLON 14:14:04 00031068039TRDU0 2,011 2.3100 XLON 14:52:04 00031068543TRDU0 1,911 2.3100 XLON 14:52:04 00031068545TRDU0 1,972 2.3050 XLON 15:58:14 00031068999TRDU0 2,156 2.3100 XLON 16:18:05 00031069177TRDU0 197 2.3050 XLON 16:25:00 00031069243TRDU0 2,418 2.3050 XLON 16:26:06 00031069258TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448176 EQS News ID: 2425952 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2425952&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)