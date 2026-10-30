DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 29^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 96,678 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 66,678 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7850 GBP2.3300 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7650 GBP2.3150 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7758 GBP2.3193 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,237,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,533 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:40 00031065180TRDU0 2,753 2.7850 XDUB 08:51:17 00031065268TRDU0 36 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065269TRDU0 2,645 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065270TRDU0 2,628 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065271TRDU0 2,350 2.7750 XDUB 09:15:31 00031065414TRDU0 2,452 2.7800 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065672TRDU0 1,495 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065676TRDU0 893 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065677TRDU0 2,577 2.7700 XDUB 10:23:10 00031065732TRDU0 2,599 2.7700 XDUB 11:19:39 00031065866TRDU0 2,627 2.7700 XDUB 11:46:11 00031065883TRDU0 1,809 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066069TRDU0 5,256 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066072TRDU0 3,657 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066073TRDU0 4,782 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066074TRDU0 2,553 2.7750 XDUB 14:14:07 00031066378TRDU0 2,563 2.7700 XDUB 14:28:52 00031066457TRDU0 2,726 2.7750 XDUB 14:44:20 00031066522TRDU0 1,146 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066590TRDU0 1,336 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066591TRDU0 2,804 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066684TRDU0 405 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066685TRDU0 1,945 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066686TRDU0 2,793 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066687TRDU0 2,311 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066823TRDU0 2,428 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066824TRDU0 2,413 2.7700 XDUB 16:03:15 00031066950TRDU0 163 2.7800 XDUB 16:24:44 00031067138TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,956 2.3150 XLON 08:36:01 00031065209TRDU0 2,129 2.3300 XLON 09:05:08 00031065353TRDU0 1,955 2.3250 XLON 10:05:39 00031065673TRDU0 4,151 2.3150 XLON 11:38:42 00031065878TRDU0 1,906 2.3200 XLON 12:40:56 00031065987TRDU0 1,897 2.3200 XLON 13:20:32 00031066075TRDU0 1,900 2.3200 XLON 13:20:32 00031066076TRDU0 1,990 2.3150 XLON 13:53:26 00031066212TRDU0 2,088 2.3150 XLON 14:16:26 00031066388TRDU0 1,937 2.3200 XLON 15:20:09 00031066718TRDU0 3,941 2.3200 XLON 15:36:10 00031066788TRDU0 1,964 2.3150 XLON 15:57:32 00031066879TRDU0 78 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067150TRDU0 145 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067151TRDU0 1,600 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067152TRDU0 363 2.3200 XLON 16:28:14 00031067170TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 447928 EQS News ID: 2424930 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)