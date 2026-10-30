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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:02
2,775 Euro
-1,94 % -0,055
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,86509:55
Dow Jones News
30.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 October 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 29^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 96,678 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     66,678  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7850  GBP2.3300 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7650  GBP2.3150 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7758  GBP2.3193 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,237,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,533      2.7650        XDUB     08:26:40      00031065180TRDU0 
2,753      2.7850        XDUB     08:51:17      00031065268TRDU0 
36        2.7800        XDUB     08:51:18      00031065269TRDU0 
2,645      2.7800        XDUB     08:51:18      00031065270TRDU0 
2,628      2.7800        XDUB     08:51:18      00031065271TRDU0 
2,350      2.7750        XDUB     09:15:31      00031065414TRDU0 
2,452      2.7800        XDUB     10:05:39      00031065672TRDU0 
1,495      2.7750        XDUB     10:05:39      00031065676TRDU0 
893       2.7750        XDUB     10:05:39      00031065677TRDU0 
2,577      2.7700        XDUB     10:23:10      00031065732TRDU0 
2,599      2.7700        XDUB     11:19:39      00031065866TRDU0 
2,627      2.7700        XDUB     11:46:11      00031065883TRDU0 
1,809      2.7800        XDUB     13:20:32      00031066069TRDU0 
5,256      2.7800        XDUB     13:20:32      00031066072TRDU0 
3,657      2.7800        XDUB     13:20:32      00031066073TRDU0 
4,782      2.7800        XDUB     13:20:32      00031066074TRDU0 
2,553      2.7750        XDUB     14:14:07      00031066378TRDU0 
2,563      2.7700        XDUB     14:28:52      00031066457TRDU0 
2,726      2.7750        XDUB     14:44:20      00031066522TRDU0 
1,146      2.7750        XDUB     14:59:51      00031066590TRDU0 
1,336      2.7750        XDUB     14:59:51      00031066591TRDU0 
2,804      2.7750        XDUB     15:16:33      00031066684TRDU0 
405       2.7750        XDUB     15:16:33      00031066685TRDU0 
1,945      2.7750        XDUB     15:16:33      00031066686TRDU0 
2,793      2.7750        XDUB     15:16:33      00031066687TRDU0 
2,311      2.7750        XDUB     15:45:41      00031066823TRDU0 
2,428      2.7750        XDUB     15:45:41      00031066824TRDU0 
2,413      2.7700        XDUB     16:03:15      00031066950TRDU0 
163       2.7800        XDUB     16:24:44      00031067138TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,956      2.3150        XLON     08:36:01      00031065209TRDU0 
2,129      2.3300        XLON     09:05:08      00031065353TRDU0 
1,955      2.3250        XLON     10:05:39      00031065673TRDU0 
4,151      2.3150        XLON     11:38:42      00031065878TRDU0 
1,906      2.3200        XLON     12:40:56      00031065987TRDU0 
1,897      2.3200        XLON     13:20:32      00031066075TRDU0 
1,900      2.3200        XLON     13:20:32      00031066076TRDU0 
1,990      2.3150        XLON     13:53:26      00031066212TRDU0 
2,088      2.3150        XLON     14:16:26      00031066388TRDU0 
1,937      2.3200        XLON     15:20:09      00031066718TRDU0 
3,941      2.3200        XLON     15:36:10      00031066788TRDU0 
1,964      2.3150        XLON     15:57:32      00031066879TRDU0 
78        2.3250        XLON     16:27:23      00031067150TRDU0 
145       2.3250        XLON     16:27:23      00031067151TRDU0 
1,600      2.3250        XLON     16:27:23      00031067152TRDU0 
363       2.3200        XLON     16:28:14      00031067170TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 447928 
EQS News ID:  2424930 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424930&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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