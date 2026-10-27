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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
27.10.26 | 08:07
2,735 Euro
+1,11 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,79008:49
Dow Jones News
27.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 October 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 26^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7700  GBP2.3150 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7200  GBP2.2850 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7507  GBP2.3062 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,373      2.7250        XDUB     08:14:25      00031057587TRDU0 
2,136      2.7200        XDUB     08:26:48      00031057608TRDU0 
2,279      2.7400        XDUB     09:17:05      00031057701TRDU0 
1,290      2.7350        XDUB     09:19:55      00031057709TRDU0 
1,290      2.7350        XDUB     09:19:55      00031057710TRDU0 
267       2.7600        XDUB     10:09:56      00031057828TRDU0 
2,078      2.7600        XDUB     10:09:56      00031057829TRDU0 
171       2.7600        XDUB     10:16:55      00031057838TRDU0 
2,072      2.7600        XDUB     10:16:55      00031057839TRDU0 
6,006      2.7550        XDUB     10:29:36      00031057867TRDU0 
2,010      2.7700        XDUB     11:31:10      00031057965TRDU0 
2,176      2.7650        XDUB     11:51:42      00031057977TRDU0 
2,045      2.7600        XDUB     12:05:40      00031057990TRDU0 
660       2.7650        XDUB     12:36:49      00031058028TRDU0 
2,061      2.7650        XDUB     12:43:35      00031058032TRDU0 
2,106      2.7600        XDUB     12:48:02      00031058046TRDU0 
2,118      2.7600        XDUB     12:48:02      00031058047TRDU0 
2,012      2.7600        XDUB     13:03:53      00031058054TRDU0 
2,032      2.7600        XDUB     13:15:36      00031058056TRDU0 
2,298      2.7600        XDUB     13:46:46      00031058088TRDU0 
2,198      2.7600        XDUB     13:46:46      00031058089TRDU0 
1,572      2.7550        XDUB     14:24:31      00031058130TRDU0 
2,258      2.7550        XDUB     14:24:31      00031058131TRDU0 
1,572      2.7550        XDUB     14:24:31      00031058132TRDU0 
967       2.7550        XDUB     14:24:31      00031058133TRDU0 
25        2.7550        XDUB     14:51:40      00031058196TRDU0 
12        2.7550        XDUB     14:51:41      00031058197TRDU0 
1,528      2.7550        XDUB     14:57:17      00031058218TRDU0 
1,528      2.7550        XDUB     14:57:17      00031058219TRDU0 
1,528      2.7550        XDUB     14:57:17      00031058220TRDU0 
90        2.7550        XDUB     14:57:17      00031058221TRDU0 
2,009      2.7450        XDUB     15:29:36      00031058286TRDU0 
4,131      2.7450        XDUB     15:38:19      00031058295TRDU0 
2,298      2.7450        XDUB     15:38:19      00031058296TRDU0 
2,384      2.7400        XDUB     15:55:38      00031058326TRDU0 
4,420      2.7400        XDUB     16:20:58      00031058358TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,915      2.2850        XLON     08:18:47      00031057591TRDU0 
3,820      2.3100        XLON     09:45:13      00031057789TRDU0 
1,907      2.3150        XLON     10:29:36      00031057868TRDU0 
1,885      2.3150        XLON     11:25:12      00031057963TRDU0 
1,966      2.3150        XLON     12:05:40      00031057991TRDU0 
2,028      2.3150        XLON     12:46:28      00031058040TRDU0 
2,047      2.3100        XLON     13:15:44      00031058057TRDU0 
2,019      2.3100        XLON     13:56:41      00031058104TRDU0 
1,328      2.3100        XLON     14:47:26      00031058165TRDU0 
816       2.3100        XLON     14:47:26      00031058166TRDU0 
4,038      2.3050        XLON     14:57:17      00031058222TRDU0 
1,919      2.3000        XLON     15:29:36      00031058285TRDU0 
1,976      2.2950        XLON     15:52:17      00031058322TRDU0 
2,336      2.2950        XLON     16:26:16      00031058363TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 447537 
EQS News ID:  2422588 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422588&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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