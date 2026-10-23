DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22^nd October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7200 GBP2.2800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6500 GBP2.2200 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6680 GBP2.2347 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,734,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,401 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051603TRDU0 1,401 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051604TRDU0 6 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051605TRDU0 1,159 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051606TRDU0 1,216 2.6550 XDUB 08:45:51 00031051768TRDU0 36 2.6550 XDUB 08:45:51 00031051769TRDU0 3,037 2.6500 XDUB 09:11:22 00031051885TRDU0 4,045 2.6600 XDUB 09:28:57 00031051919TRDU0 2,161 2.6700 XDUB 10:24:05 00031052146TRDU0 3,875 2.6650 XDUB 10:36:21 00031052177TRDU0 2,227 2.6600 XDUB 11:08:39 00031052352TRDU0 2,016 2.6650 XDUB 11:59:46 00031052712TRDU0 2,218 2.6650 XDUB 12:23:30 00031052911TRDU0 1,942 2.6600 XDUB 12:39:01 00031053176TRDU0 2,185 2.6700 XDUB 13:11:11 00031053464TRDU0 1,995 2.6700 XDUB 13:29:00 00031053561TRDU0 1,934 2.6650 XDUB 13:29:56 00031053568TRDU0 1,981 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053937TRDU0 3,910 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053938TRDU0 3,811 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053939TRDU0 2,056 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053940TRDU0 64 2.6650 XDUB 14:53:00 00031054302TRDU0 1,938 2.6750 XDUB 15:00:42 00031054398TRDU0 2,250 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:45 00031054406TRDU0 3,944 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:45 00031054407TRDU0 2,092 2.6700 XDUB 15:16:21 00031054505TRDU0 2,127 2.6600 XDUB 15:23:57 00031054593TRDU0 1,537 2.6650 XDUB 15:53:42 00031055024TRDU0 366 2.6650 XDUB 15:53:42 00031055025TRDU0 3,793 2.6650 XDUB 15:57:51 00031055074TRDU0 1,898 2.6700 XDUB 16:01:52 00031055134TRDU0 1,898 2.7000 XDUB 16:17:38 00031055415TRDU0 3,481 2.7200 XDUB 16:21:32 00031055549TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,815 2.2200 XLON 08:58:34 00031051812TRDU0 365 2.2200 XLON 09:11:22 00031051884TRDU0 2,012 2.2350 XLON 09:29:47 00031051933TRDU0 1,862 2.2350 XLON 10:36:21 00031052176TRDU0 1,746 2.2300 XLON 11:00:47 00031052298TRDU0 3,675 2.2300 XLON 12:39:01 00031053175TRDU0 1,743 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053721TRDU0 152 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053722TRDU0 1,568 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053723TRDU0 1,817 2.2300 XLON 14:22:47 00031053935TRDU0 1,745 2.2300 XLON 14:22:47 00031053936TRDU0 1,758 2.2300 XLON 14:43:54 00031054190TRDU0 1,772 2.2350 XLON 15:02:34 00031054415TRDU0 1,722 2.2350 XLON 15:17:09 00031054515TRDU0 1,800 2.2300 XLON 15:33:28 00031054696TRDU0 1,940 2.2300 XLON 15:57:54 00031055077TRDU0 2,508 2.2800 XLON 16:21:32 00031055548TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 447197 EQS News ID: 2420696 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 23, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)