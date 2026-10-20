DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6550 GBP2.2350 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6200 GBP2.2050 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6370 GBP2.2166 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,034,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,113 2.6500 XDUB 08:26:43 00031045155TRDU0 1,418 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045175TRDU0 742 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045176TRDU0 3,884 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045252TRDU0 4,664 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045253TRDU0 2,206 2.6550 XDUB 10:26:12 00031045258TRDU0 2,219 2.6500 XDUB 10:33:47 00031045261TRDU0 2,149 2.6500 XDUB 11:15:23 00031045306TRDU0 1,217 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045369TRDU0 756 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045370TRDU0 2,303 2.6450 XDUB 12:03:52 00031045411TRDU0 3,938 2.6400 XDUB 12:18:51 00031045416TRDU0 2,037 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045441TRDU0 1,935 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045442TRDU0 1,991 2.6300 XDUB 13:44:26 00031045483TRDU0 2,249 2.6300 XDUB 13:59:37 00031045497TRDU0 2,224 2.6300 XDUB 14:15:53 00031045563TRDU0 2,151 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:16 00031045604TRDU0 2,280 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:33 00031045605TRDU0 1,898 2.6300 XDUB 14:45:40 00031045620TRDU0 942 2.6250 XDUB 14:56:23 00031045629TRDU0 1,913 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045633TRDU0 972 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045634TRDU0 526 2.6250 XDUB 15:12:58 00031045658TRDU0 1,621 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045687TRDU0 285 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045688TRDU0 1,620 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045689TRDU0 286 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045709TRDU0 1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045710TRDU0 1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045711TRDU0 688 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045712TRDU0 2,135 2.6350 XDUB 15:48:56 00031045742TRDU0 2,281 2.6250 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045760TRDU0 2,088 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045758TRDU0 2,213 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045759TRDU0 173 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045867TRDU0 100 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045868TRDU0 123 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045869TRDU0 482 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045870TRDU0 1 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045871TRDU0 64 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045872TRDU0 59 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045873TRDU0 4,194 2.6350 XDUB 16:23:11 00031045874TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,036 2.2350 XLON 08:06:51 00031045080TRDU0 738 2.2250 XLON 09:10:20 00031045189TRDU0 1,751 2.2300 XLON 10:21:08 00031045254TRDU0 1,725 2.2300 XLON 10:21:08 00031045255TRDU0 1,709 2.2250 XLON 11:29:16 00031045340TRDU0 1,775 2.2250 XLON 11:29:16 00031045341TRDU0 1,259 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045438TRDU0 460 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045439TRDU0 1,776 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045440TRDU0 1,939 2.2150 XLON 14:24:38 00031045579TRDU0 858 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045582TRDU0 1,280 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045583TRDU0 523 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045584TRDU0 859 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045585TRDU0 535 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045630TRDU0 1,215 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045631TRDU0 1,728 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045632TRDU0 1,748 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045755TRDU0 1,804 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045756TRDU0 1,723 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045757TRDU0 2,559 2.2150 XLON 16:23:59 00031045877TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446800 EQS News ID: 2418330 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)