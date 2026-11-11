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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:02
2,770 Euro
-0,89 % -0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7502,83509:27
Dow Jones News
11.11.2026 08:57 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 November 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 10^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8200  GBP2.3650 
share)                 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7700  GBP2.3150 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7845  GBP2.3250 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,437,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
605       2.8200        XDUB     08:03:01      00031086565TRDU0 
668       2.8200        XDUB     08:03:01      00031086566TRDU0 
900       2.8200        XDUB     08:03:01      00031086567TRDU0 
119       2.8200        XDUB     08:03:01      00031086568TRDU0 
88        2.8200        XDUB     08:03:01      00031086569TRDU0 
2,437      2.8150        XDUB     08:14:14      00031086579TRDU0 
1,060      2.7850        XDUB     10:02:29      00031086873TRDU0 
1,700      2.7850        XDUB     10:02:29      00031086874TRDU0 
2,060      2.7850        XDUB     10:02:29      00031086875TRDU0 
2,638      2.7850        XDUB     10:02:30      00031086876TRDU0 
653       2.7800        XDUB     10:28:32      00031086897TRDU0 
655       2.7800        XDUB     10:28:32      00031086898TRDU0 
650       2.7800        XDUB     10:28:33      00031086899TRDU0 
2,078      2.7850        XDUB     10:49:42      00031086967TRDU0 
442       2.7850        XDUB     10:49:42      00031086968TRDU0 
16        2.7850        XDUB     11:18:27      00031087018TRDU0 
75        2.7850        XDUB     11:18:28      00031087019TRDU0 
2,707      2.7850        XDUB     11:19:29      00031087020TRDU0 
336       2.7800        XDUB     11:51:07      00031087069TRDU0 
335       2.7800        XDUB     11:51:07      00031087070TRDU0 
335       2.7800        XDUB     11:51:07      00031087071TRDU0 
1,948      2.7900        XDUB     12:02:50      00031087113TRDU0 
510       2.7900        XDUB     12:02:50      00031087114TRDU0 
145       2.7900        XDUB     12:31:07      00031087220TRDU0 
589       2.7900        XDUB     12:31:07      00031087221TRDU0 
1,809      2.7900        XDUB     12:31:07      00031087222TRDU0 
633       2.7900        XDUB     13:04:06      00031087372TRDU0 
2,361      2.7900        XDUB     13:04:31      00031087373TRDU0 
5,209      2.7900        XDUB     13:23:19      00031087555TRDU0 
2,677      2.7850        XDUB     13:30:02      00031087589TRDU0 
1,331      2.7850        XDUB     14:25:08      00031087868TRDU0 
1,194      2.7850        XDUB     14:25:08      00031087869TRDU0 
456       2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087873TRDU0 
1,253      2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087874TRDU0 
978       2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087875TRDU0 
731       2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087876TRDU0 
522       2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087877TRDU0 
374       2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087878TRDU0 
1,335      2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087879TRDU0 
33        2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087880TRDU0 
1,559      2.7850        XDUB     14:25:27      00031087881TRDU0 
2,449      2.7750        XDUB     14:46:23      00031088144TRDU0 
1,445      2.7800        XDUB     15:29:01      00031088489TRDU0 
2,815      2.7800        XDUB     15:29:01      00031088490TRDU0 
2,373      2.7800        XDUB     15:29:01      00031088491TRDU0 
1,445      2.7800        XDUB     15:29:01      00031088492TRDU0 
2,312      2.7800        XDUB     15:29:01      00031088493TRDU0 
2,498      2.7700        XDUB     16:04:37      00031088658TRDU0 
539       2.7700        XDUB     16:19:46      00031088762TRDU0 
1,077      2.7700        XDUB     16:19:46      00031088763TRDU0 
539       2.7700        XDUB     16:23:00      00031088789TRDU0 
509       2.7700        XDUB     16:23:00      00031088790TRDU0 
321       2.7700        XDUB     16:23:01      00031088791TRDU0 
539       2.7700        XDUB     16:26:10      00031088815TRDU0 
539       2.7700        XDUB     16:26:10      00031088816TRDU0 
538       2.7700        XDUB     16:26:10      00031088817TRDU0 
3,858      2.7700        XDUB     16:26:23      00031088822TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,918      2.3650        XLON     08:03:01      00031086563TRDU0 
95        2.3650        XLON     08:03:01      00031086564TRDU0 
2,026      2.3250        XLON     08:49:31      00031086670TRDU0 
2,016      2.3200        XLON     10:05:59      00031086884TRDU0 
1,919      2.3250        XLON     10:31:00      00031086902TRDU0 
1,907      2.3250        XLON     11:19:29      00031087021TRDU0 
1,916      2.3250        XLON     13:05:05      00031087381TRDU0 
1,936      2.3250        XLON     13:05:05      00031087382TRDU0 
1,978      2.3300        XLON     13:30:02      00031087588TRDU0 
2,004      2.3250        XLON     14:12:38      00031087813TRDU0 
1,910      2.3200        XLON     14:30:48      00031087912TRDU0 
1,896      2.3150        XLON     14:46:23      00031088145TRDU0 
1,911      2.3200        XLON     15:29:01      00031088487TRDU0 
1,922      2.3200        XLON     15:29:01      00031088488TRDU0 
1,941      2.3150        XLON     15:45:01      00031088554TRDU0 
27        2.3200        XLON     16:25:19      00031088808TRDU0 
2,678      2.3200        XLON     16:25:19      00031088809TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 449164 
EQS News ID:  2432132 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2432132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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