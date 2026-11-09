DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7950 GBP2.3300 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7700 GBP2.2950 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7816 GBP2.3174 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,637,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 681 2.78500 XDUB 08:33:36 00031081505TRDU0 3,048 2.77500 XDUB 08:35:44 00031081506TRDU0 2,350 2.79000 XDUB 09:06:53 00031081551TRDU0 2,489 2.79500 XDUB 09:23:29 00031081831TRDU0 791 2.79500 XDUB 09:51:51 00031081914TRDU0 1,628 2.79500 XDUB 09:51:51 00031081915TRDU0 2,548 2.79000 XDUB 10:09:26 00031081946TRDU0 1,526 2.79000 XDUB 10:43:54 00031082042TRDU0 1,235 2.79000 XDUB 10:43:54 00031082043TRDU0 464 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082089TRDU0 464 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082090TRDU0 463 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082091TRDU0 1,373 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082092TRDU0 2,748 2.78000 XDUB 11:47:57 00031082139TRDU0 992 2.78500 XDUB 12:20:02 00031082205TRDU0 2,741 2.79000 XDUB 12:41:09 00031082252TRDU0 2,766 2.79000 XDUB 12:41:09 00031082253TRDU0 1,410 2.78500 XDUB 13:30:03 00031082505TRDU0 960 2.78500 XDUB 13:30:03 00031082506TRDU0 2,518 2.78500 XDUB 13:45:04 00031082548TRDU0 2,812 2.78000 XDUB 13:56:57 00031082567TRDU0 2,630 2.77000 XDUB 14:01:50 00031082601TRDU0 2,648 2.77000 XDUB 14:36:19 00031082682TRDU0 2,460 2.77000 XDUB 14:46:51 00031082766TRDU0 2,724 2.77000 XDUB 14:57:31 00031082960TRDU0 2,754 2.77000 XDUB 15:02:47 00031083053TRDU0 2,406 2.78500 XDUB 15:21:43 00031083314TRDU0 2,671 2.78000 XDUB 15:26:41 00031083371TRDU0 2,547 2.78000 XDUB 15:47:17 00031083523TRDU0 2,444 2.78000 XDUB 15:50:26 00031083560TRDU0 1,706 2.78000 XDUB 16:05:19 00031083682TRDU0 2,459 2.78500 XDUB 16:12:01 00031083771TRDU0 821 2.78000 XDUB 16:13:54 00031083793TRDU0 1,630 2.78000 XDUB 16:13:54 00031083794TRDU0 4,093 2.78000 XDUB 16:23:31 00031083929TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 502 2.2950 XLON 08:05:23 00031081440TRDU0 1,579 2.2950 XLON 08:05:23 00031081441TRDU0 1,876 2.3300 XLON 09:17:52 00031081793TRDU0 257 2.3300 XLON 09:17:52 00031081794TRDU0 1,926 2.3300 XLON 09:51:22 00031081913TRDU0 1,904 2.3200 XLON 10:22:31 00031081990TRDU0 1,977 2.3150 XLON 11:32:04 00031082112TRDU0 1,913 2.3200 XLON 13:09:56 00031082440TRDU0 1,995 2.3200 XLON 13:09:56 00031082441TRDU0 2,034 2.3200 XLON 13:31:02 00031082510TRDU0 3,925 2.3100 XLON 14:33:15 00031082676TRDU0 2,041 2.3150 XLON 15:02:46 00031083052TRDU0 1,887 2.3250 XLON 15:18:45 00031083293TRDU0 109 2.3200 XLON 15:41:26 00031083488TRDU0 1,863 2.3200 XLON 15:41:26 00031083489TRDU0 1,883 2.3150 XLON 16:02:01 00031083660TRDU0 45 2.3200 XLON 16:29:21 00031083978TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448879 EQS News ID: 2430342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 09, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)