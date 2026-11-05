DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8050 GBP2.3450 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7800 GBP2.3150 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7938 GBP2.3323 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,837,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,411 2.8050 XDUB 08:32:47 00031075641TRDU0 538 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075671TRDU0 2,049 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075670TRDU0 2,049 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075672TRDU0 184 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075673TRDU0 2,532 2.8050 XDUB 09:41:28 00031075910TRDU0 2,478 2.8000 XDUB 10:05:07 00031075993TRDU0 2,623 2.8050 XDUB 10:31:29 00031076111TRDU0 2,608 2.8050 XDUB 11:07:22 00031076420TRDU0 2,509 2.7950 XDUB 11:26:07 00031076476TRDU0 2,483 2.7900 XDUB 11:26:07 00031076477TRDU0 2,437 2.7850 XDUB 12:09:21 00031076726TRDU0 2,873 2.7850 XDUB 12:51:06 00031076954TRDU0 2,391 2.7850 XDUB 13:24:35 00031077108TRDU0 2,724 2.7900 XDUB 13:42:36 00031077230TRDU0 2,506 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077404TRDU0 2,564 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077403TRDU0 1,615 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077402TRDU0 949 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077405TRDU0 646 2.8050 XDUB 14:37:51 00031077494TRDU0 1,871 2.8050 XDUB 14:37:51 00031077493TRDU0 4,561 2.8050 XDUB 14:49:32 00031077593TRDU0 2,488 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:28 00031077637TRDU0 2,492 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:28 00031077636TRDU0 2,844 2.7850 XDUB 15:37:27 00031077783TRDU0 51 2.7850 XDUB 15:50:12 00031077831TRDU0 2,404 2.7850 XDUB 15:50:29 00031077832TRDU0 2,351 2.7850 XDUB 16:00:25 00031077894TRDU0 1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:10 00031077924TRDU0 1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:11 00031077925TRDU0 1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:11 00031077926TRDU0 1,665 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078019TRDU0 1,522 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078021TRDU0 1,665 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078020TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,900 2.3350 XLON 08:36:23 00031075650TRDU0 1,953 2.3400 XLON 08:50:55 00031075710TRDU0 2,216 2.3450 XLON 10:58:35 00031076382TRDU0 2,169 2.3400 XLON 11:18:21 00031076463TRDU0 1,911 2.3300 XLON 12:09:21 00031076725TRDU0 2,070 2.3300 XLON 12:25:46 00031076862TRDU0 1,916 2.3250 XLON 13:13:05 00031077040TRDU0 1,983 2.3250 XLON 13:57:45 00031077354TRDU0 4,114 2.3400 XLON 14:37:51 00031077492TRDU0 320 2.3400 XLON 15:01:24 00031077634TRDU0 1,838 2.3400 XLON 15:01:24 00031077635TRDU0 455 2.3250 XLON 15:59:19 00031077887TRDU0 2,231 2.3250 XLON 16:00:25 00031077895TRDU0 1,775 2.3250 XLON 16:00:25 00031077893TRDU0 584 2.3150 XLON 16:26:18 00031078075TRDU0 1 2.3150 XLON 16:26:43 00031078082TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078091TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078092TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078093TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078094TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078095TRDU0 42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078096TRDU0 1,312 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078098TRDU0 1,000 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078097TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448604 EQS News ID: 2428658 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 05, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)