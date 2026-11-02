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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:10
2,765 Euro
-0,36 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7552,83509:22
Dow Jones News
02.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 
02-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

CAIRN HOMES PLC 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS 

Dublin/London, 02 November 2026: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) 
Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total 
number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue on 01 November 2026, is 624,137,846. Each Ordinary Share carries one 
vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 624,137,846. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in 
treasury. 

The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency 
(Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 
624,137,846.  
 
-ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 448177 
EQS News ID:  2426052 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2426052&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.