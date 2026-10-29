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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:04
2,760 Euro
-0,72 % -0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7402,82009:45
Dow Jones News
29.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 October 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 28^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8150  GBP2.3550 
share)                       
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7550  GBP2.3050 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7859  GBP2.3318 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,334,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,408      2.7750        XDUB     08:02:12      00031061427TRDU0 
2,970      2.7850        XDUB     08:41:44      00031061588TRDU0 
7        2.7900        XDUB     09:10:36      00031061694TRDU0 
7,515      2.8000        XDUB     10:09:00      00031061976TRDU0 
1,384      2.8000        XDUB     10:13:30      00031061985TRDU0 
1,196      2.8000        XDUB     10:13:30      00031061986TRDU0 
6,875      2.7950        XDUB     10:29:38      00031062130TRDU0 
2,321      2.7900        XDUB     11:07:08      00031062209TRDU0 
2,566      2.7850        XDUB     12:03:36      00031062649TRDU0 
2,628      2.7900        XDUB     12:38:28      00031062940TRDU0 
2,023      2.7950        XDUB     12:57:09      00031063004TRDU0 
632       2.7950        XDUB     12:57:09      00031063005TRDU0 
1,453      2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063248TRDU0 
1,453      2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063249TRDU0 
62        2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063250TRDU0 
1,453      2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063251TRDU0 
62        2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063252TRDU0 
501       2.8150        XDUB     13:10:52      00031063253TRDU0 
2,636      2.8100        XDUB     13:19:06      00031063291TRDU0 
2,297      2.7950        XDUB     13:47:08      00031063542TRDU0 
2,583      2.8000        XDUB     13:57:16      00031063642TRDU0 
2,419      2.7850        XDUB     14:35:34      00031064009TRDU0 
2,272      2.7800        XDUB     14:35:34      00031064011TRDU0 
2,709      2.7800        XDUB     14:35:34      00031064012TRDU0 
2,688      2.7600        XDUB     14:59:12      00031064149TRDU0 
2,529      2.7550        XDUB     15:05:34      00031064241TRDU0 
2,241      2.7650        XDUB     15:21:24      00031064432TRDU0 
110       2.7650        XDUB     15:21:24      00031064433TRDU0 
2,704      2.7650        XDUB     15:35:50      00031064504TRDU0 
2,444      2.7600        XDUB     16:15:06      00031064871TRDU0 
2,566      2.7550        XDUB     16:17:44      00031064894TRDU0 
2,293      2.7600        XDUB     16:26:03      00031064940TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,048      2.3300        XLON     08:33:54      00031061524TRDU0 
1,897      2.3400        XLON     09:55:04      00031061947TRDU0 
2,260      2.3400        XLON     09:55:04      00031061948TRDU0 
2,062      2.3400        XLON     10:29:39      00031062131TRDU0 
1,892      2.3350        XLON     11:07:08      00031062208TRDU0 
1,917      2.3350        XLON     12:23:35      00031062796TRDU0 
2,041      2.3550        XLON     13:19:06      00031063289TRDU0 
1,931      2.3550        XLON     13:19:06      00031063290TRDU0 
1,990      2.3450        XLON     13:43:53      00031063524TRDU0 
1,896      2.3400        XLON     14:11:10      00031063767TRDU0 
1,881      2.3300        XLON     14:35:34      00031064010TRDU0 
2,018      2.3150        XLON     14:53:23      00031064125TRDU0 
2,038      2.3100        XLON     15:35:50      00031064505TRDU0 
2,095      2.3050        XLON     15:49:12      00031064636TRDU0 
2,034      2.3050        XLON     16:26:55      00031064942TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 447796 
EQS News ID:  2424126 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2424126&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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