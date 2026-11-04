DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3^rd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8150 GBP2.3450 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7700 GBP2.3100 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7930 GBP2.3284 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,937,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073436TRDU0 1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073437TRDU0 1,473 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073438TRDU0 4,740 2.7700 XDUB 09:01:14 00031073521TRDU0 1,844 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073921TRDU0 462 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073922TRDU0 4,984 2.7800 XDUB 10:12:28 00031073938TRDU0 2,467 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:45 00031074046TRDU0 2,462 2.7800 XDUB 11:23:14 00031074096TRDU0 2,766 2.7800 XDUB 12:22:24 00031074156TRDU0 2,651 2.7800 XDUB 12:55:15 00031074213TRDU0 2,718 2.7800 XDUB 13:19:03 00031074270TRDU0 2,353 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074291TRDU0 2,986 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074292TRDU0 2,328 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074623TRDU0 2,770 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074624TRDU0 2,307 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074631TRDU0 2,309 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074632TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074826TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074827TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074828TRDU0 212 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074829TRDU0 312 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074830TRDU0 2,500 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074913TRDU0 2,437 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074914TRDU0 158 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075037TRDU0 2,589 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075038TRDU0 5,436 2.8050 XDUB 15:51:14 00031075067TRDU0 2,798 2.8000 XDUB 16:01:09 00031075100TRDU0 4,173 2.7900 XDUB 16:19:11 00031075201TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,886 2.3100 XLON 08:05:02 00031073384TRDU0 1,951 2.3100 XLON 08:57:56 00031073514TRDU0 1,893 2.3200 XLON 10:12:28 00031073937TRDU0 1,892 2.3200 XLON 10:34:44 00031073990TRDU0 1,878 2.3150 XLON 11:36:48 00031074114TRDU0 3,885 2.3150 XLON 12:56:04 00031074216TRDU0 1,958 2.3350 XLON 13:31:15 00031074322TRDU0 3,936 2.3400 XLON 14:24:47 00031074627TRDU0 2,035 2.3450 XLON 14:57:51 00031074825TRDU0 1,934 2.3400 XLON 15:03:26 00031074889TRDU0 4,190 2.3400 XLON 15:56:21 00031075080TRDU0 2,562 2.3350 XLON 16:25:12 00031075236TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 448464 EQS News ID: 2427800 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 04, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)