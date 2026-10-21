DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6600 GBP2.2300 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6250 GBP2.2100 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6475 GBP2.2228 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,934,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,119 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046525TRDU0 930 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046526TRDU0 2,228 2.6400 XDUB 08:44:44 00031046564TRDU0 2,039 2.6450 XDUB 09:04:32 00031046625TRDU0 2,026 2.6400 XDUB 09:22:55 00031046759TRDU0 2,259 2.6400 XDUB 09:41:43 00031046912TRDU0 979 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047071TRDU0 573 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047072TRDU0 575 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047073TRDU0 752 2.6250 XDUB 10:06:22 00031047083TRDU0 4,114 2.6400 XDUB 10:22:09 00031047141TRDU0 4,310 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047651TRDU0 4,234 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047652TRDU0 264 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047653TRDU0 1,320 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047910TRDU0 641 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047911TRDU0 248 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047912TRDU0 1,000 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048012TRDU0 1,214 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048013TRDU0 1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048170TRDU0 1,984 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048171TRDU0 1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048172TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048606TRDU0 1,926 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048607TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048608TRDU0 2,302 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048609TRDU0 1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048610TRDU0 624 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048611TRDU0 1,944 2.6500 XDUB 14:42:24 00031048809TRDU0 1,977 2.6600 XDUB 15:13:23 00031049169TRDU0 1,921 2.6600 XDUB 15:17:48 00031049196TRDU0 2,242 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:05 00031049210TRDU0 2,040 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049349TRDU0 3,748 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049350TRDU0 1,954 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049471TRDU0 1,957 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049474TRDU0 2,002 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049475TRDU0 1,998 2.6550 XDUB 16:09:36 00031049560TRDU0 2,950 2.6550 XDUB 16:20:45 00031049639TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,864 2.2150 XLON 08:14:39 00031046129TRDU0 1,841 2.2150 XLON 09:31:06 00031046824TRDU0 1,746 2.2100 XLON 09:56:12 00031047032TRDU0 501 2.2150 XLON 10:24:07 00031047154TRDU0 1,785 2.2150 XLON 10:45:15 00031047231TRDU0 1,777 2.2200 XLON 12:33:05 00031047784TRDU0 1,775 2.2200 XLON 13:13:02 00031047971TRDU0 1,737 2.2200 XLON 13:16:52 00031047986TRDU0 2,018 2.2250 XLON 14:20:34 00031048495TRDU0 2,016 2.2250 XLON 14:41:36 00031048795TRDU0 3,577 2.2250 XLON 14:49:02 00031048877TRDU0 3,424 2.2300 XLON 15:30:42 00031049303TRDU0 1,774 2.2300 XLON 15:36:45 00031049376TRDU0 1,976 2.2300 XLON 16:00:38 00031049501TRDU0 2,189 2.2300 XLON 16:20:41 00031049633TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446929 EQS News ID: 2419062 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 21, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)