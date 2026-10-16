DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15^th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6800 GBP2.2600 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6350 GBP2.2300 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6475 GBP2.2382 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,234,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,381 2.6450 XDUB 08:02:40 00031041218TRDU0 1,671 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041388TRDU0 660 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041389TRDU0 2,304 2.6550 XDUB 08:34:20 00031041495TRDU0 1,937 2.6800 XDUB 08:52:59 00031041593TRDU0 2,029 2.6650 XDUB 09:08:34 00031041649TRDU0 2,158 2.6500 XDUB 09:30:22 00031041750TRDU0 2,209 2.6500 XDUB 09:55:48 00031041889TRDU0 2,051 2.6500 XDUB 10:18:21 00031041980TRDU0 3,845 2.6450 XDUB 11:18:51 00031042161TRDU0 2,209 2.6450 XDUB 11:28:10 00031042175TRDU0 1,986 2.6400 XDUB 11:50:27 00031042224TRDU0 210 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042280TRDU0 268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042281TRDU0 268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042282TRDU0 1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042288TRDU0 28 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042289TRDU0 1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042290TRDU0 1,764 2.6400 XDUB 12:43:09 00031042295TRDU0 2,107 2.6450 XDUB 13:07:44 00031042343TRDU0 1,952 2.6450 XDUB 13:19:09 00031042355TRDU0 2,176 2.6450 XDUB 14:07:39 00031042466TRDU0 4,322 2.6400 XDUB 14:12:09 00031042472TRDU0 1,969 2.6350 XDUB 14:24:06 00031042508TRDU0 2,427 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042531TRDU0 2,156 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042532TRDU0 1,971 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042546TRDU0 2,009 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042547TRDU0 1,977 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:06 00031042580TRDU0 295 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:07 00031042581TRDU0 2,239 2.6500 XDUB 15:18:08 00031042611TRDU0 2,233 2.6500 XDUB 15:30:16 00031042634TRDU0 2,191 2.6550 XDUB 15:42:56 00031042678TRDU0 2,045 2.6500 XDUB 15:47:10 00031042697TRDU0 2,008 2.6500 XDUB 16:01:06 00031042798TRDU0 2,100 2.6500 XDUB 16:07:36 00031042877TRDU0 940 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043002TRDU0 2,079 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043003TRDU0 446 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043004TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,889 2.2400 XLON 08:15:31 00031041275TRDU0 1,717 2.2600 XLON 09:01:57 00031041624TRDU0 1,848 2.2450 XLON 09:49:52 00031041869TRDU0 1,753 2.2350 XLON 10:46:45 00031042033TRDU0 1,409 2.2350 XLON 11:36:42 00031042195TRDU0 355 2.2350 XLON 11:36:42 00031042196TRDU0 1,786 2.2300 XLON 12:07:45 00031042256TRDU0 1,753 2.2300 XLON 12:41:30 00031042294TRDU0 1,834 2.2400 XLON 13:30:01 00031042365TRDU0 1,736 2.2350 XLON 13:56:57 00031042435TRDU0 2,025 2.2350 XLON 14:41:38 00031042528TRDU0 1,603 2.2350 XLON 14:41:38 00031042529TRDU0 1,735 2.2300 XLON 15:01:18 00031042545TRDU0 3,621 2.2400 XLON 15:46:57 00031042693TRDU0 1,741 2.2400 XLON 15:46:57 00031042694TRDU0 145 2.2350 XLON 16:23:58 00031043007TRDU0 3,050 2.2400 XLON 16:24:12 00031043018TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 446518 EQS News ID: 2416842 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 16, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)