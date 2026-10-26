DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23^rd October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7200 GBP2.2800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6950 GBP2.2550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7048 GBP2.2619 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,634,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,152 2.7200 XDUB 08:27:43 00031055866TRDU0 2,260 2.7100 XDUB 08:42:01 00031055887TRDU0 2,101 2.7100 XDUB 08:42:01 00031055888TRDU0 2,318 2.7050 XDUB 09:28:02 00031055898TRDU0 325 2.7050 XDUB 09:48:05 00031055905TRDU0 1,000 2.7050 XDUB 09:48:05 00031055906TRDU0 964 2.7050 XDUB 09:48:05 00031055907TRDU0 88 2.7050 XDUB 10:11:19 00031055924TRDU0 1,861 2.7050 XDUB 10:11:19 00031055923TRDU0 2,112 2.7150 XDUB 10:31:58 00031055936TRDU0 1,996 2.6950 XDUB 10:45:46 00031055984TRDU0 2,142 2.7000 XDUB 11:18:35 00031056018TRDU0 2,068 2.7050 XDUB 11:47:26 00031056047TRDU0 2,115 2.7050 XDUB 11:47:26 00031056048TRDU0 5 2.7050 XDUB 12:32:43 00031056102TRDU0 2,205 2.7100 XDUB 12:33:57 00031056103TRDU0 3,785 2.7050 XDUB 12:42:20 00031056127TRDU0 335 2.7050 XDUB 13:32:22 00031056182TRDU0 73 2.7050 XDUB 13:32:22 00031056183TRDU0 2,080 2.7050 XDUB 13:37:24 00031056204TRDU0 2,080 2.7050 XDUB 13:37:24 00031056203TRDU0 2,128 2.7050 XDUB 13:37:24 00031056205TRDU0 2,054 2.7050 XDUB 14:20:55 00031056261TRDU0 2,178 2.7050 XDUB 14:32:47 00031056284TRDU0 1,922 2.7000 XDUB 14:33:46 00031056288TRDU0 4,540 2.7050 XDUB 15:01:32 00031056385TRDU0 1,957 2.7000 XDUB 15:05:43 00031056429TRDU0 6,285 2.6950 XDUB 15:16:35 00031056614TRDU0 1,112 2.6950 XDUB 15:42:08 00031057023TRDU0 1,453 2.6950 XDUB 15:42:08 00031057022TRDU0 1,453 2.6950 XDUB 15:42:08 00031057021TRDU0 1,990 2.7100 XDUB 16:05:07 00031057132TRDU0 681 2.7100 XDUB 16:06:16 00031057247TRDU0 5,134 2.7100 XDUB 16:06:16 00031057246TRDU0 3,048 2.7100 XDUB 16:24:10 00031057354TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,946 2.2800 XLON 08:27:43 00031055865TRDU0 320 2.2650 XLON 10:24:37 00031055927TRDU0 1,865 2.2700 XLON 10:30:51 00031055935TRDU0 2,089 2.2650 XLON 10:42:52 00031055973TRDU0 1,843 2.2550 XLON 11:30:27 00031056032TRDU0 1,897 2.2600 XLON 11:52:12 00031056053TRDU0 1,838 2.2600 XLON 12:42:21 00031056128TRDU0 1,842 2.2600 XLON 13:20:00 00031056148TRDU0 1,849 2.2600 XLON 14:33:46 00031056285TRDU0 1,902 2.2600 XLON 14:33:46 00031056286TRDU0 1,824 2.2600 XLON 14:33:46 00031056287TRDU0 1,856 2.2600 XLON 15:05:43 00031056427TRDU0 1,946 2.2600 XLON 15:05:43 00031056428TRDU0 3,730 2.2550 XLON 15:42:08 00031057020TRDU0 3,253 2.2650 XLON 16:24:10 00031057353TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 447402 EQS News ID: 2421560 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)