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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker: C5H
München
13.11.26 | 08:01
2,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7552,84009:43
Dow Jones News
13.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
296 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 November 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 12^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     70,000  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.8000  GBP2.3400 
share)                 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7750  GBP2.3200 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7866  GBP2.3289 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,240,804 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
539       2.7750        XDUB     08:35:00      00031090588TRDU0 
539       2.7750        XDUB     08:35:00      00031090589TRDU0 
301       2.7750        XDUB     08:35:00      00031090590TRDU0 
1,018      2.7750        XDUB     08:35:01      00031090591TRDU0 
2,442      2.7900        XDUB     08:53:55      00031090658TRDU0 
256       2.7900        XDUB     09:15:30      00031090717TRDU0 
535       2.7900        XDUB     09:19:26      00031090718TRDU0 
2,007      2.7900        XDUB     09:19:26      00031090719TRDU0 
535       2.7900        XDUB     09:41:05      00031090775TRDU0 
811       2.7900        XDUB     09:41:05      00031090776TRDU0 
259       2.7900        XDUB     09:41:05      00031090777TRDU0 
200       2.7900        XDUB     09:50:09      00031090806TRDU0 
123       2.7900        XDUB     09:50:09      00031090807TRDU0 
2,110      2.7900        XDUB     09:50:09      00031090808TRDU0 
1,195      2.7900        XDUB     10:21:29      00031090884TRDU0 
323       2.7900        XDUB     10:21:29      00031090885TRDU0 
1,155      2.7900        XDUB     10:21:29      00031090886TRDU0 
48        2.7800        XDUB     10:46:39      00031090898TRDU0 
732       2.7800        XDUB     10:46:39      00031090899TRDU0 
338       2.7800        XDUB     10:46:39      00031090900TRDU0 
5,362      2.8000        XDUB     11:43:18      00031090996TRDU0 
2,702      2.8000        XDUB     12:05:02      00031091008TRDU0 
2,622      2.8000        XDUB     12:05:16      00031091009TRDU0 
498       2.7950        XDUB     12:53:06      00031091114TRDU0 
2,063      2.7950        XDUB     12:53:06      00031091115TRDU0 
2,486      2.7800        XDUB     13:28:00      00031091258TRDU0 
2,391      2.7800        XDUB     13:46:45      00031091286TRDU0 
2,699      2.7800        XDUB     14:04:31      00031091307TRDU0 
190       2.7800        XDUB     14:23:36      00031091335TRDU0 
1,012      2.7800        XDUB     14:23:36      00031091336TRDU0 
1,429      2.7800        XDUB     14:23:36      00031091337TRDU0 
1,235      2.7900        XDUB     14:54:52      00031091558TRDU0 
1,355      2.7900        XDUB     14:54:52      00031091559TRDU0 
2,392      2.7900        XDUB     14:54:52      00031091560TRDU0 
1,494      2.7900        XDUB     14:57:18      00031091577TRDU0 
319       2.7900        XDUB     14:57:18      00031091578TRDU0 
937       2.7900        XDUB     14:57:18      00031091579TRDU0 
4,375      2.7800        XDUB     15:00:55      00031091591TRDU0 
2,400      2.7800        XDUB     15:30:53      00031091867TRDU0 
2,766      2.7850        XDUB     15:43:50      00031091908TRDU0 
2,465      2.7850        XDUB     15:52:19      00031091952TRDU0 
2,434      2.7800        XDUB     15:52:30      00031091953TRDU0 
4,953      2.7800        XDUB     15:52:30      00031091954TRDU0 
934       2.7800        XDUB     16:23:42      00031092128TRDU0 
3,021      2.7800        XDUB     16:25:06      00031092139TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,377      2.3300        XLON     08:53:55      00031090659TRDU0 
2,035      2.3350        XLON     09:42:08      00031090779TRDU0 
2,228      2.3400        XLON     11:50:42      00031091000TRDU0 
1,917      2.3400        XLON     11:50:42      00031091001TRDU0 
1,963      2.3350        XLON     12:57:15      00031091120TRDU0 
1,971      2.3350        XLON     13:08:13      00031091164TRDU0 
2,104      2.3250        XLON     14:02:16      00031091302TRDU0 
2,051      2.3300        XLON     14:55:51      00031091566TRDU0 
1,931      2.3250        XLON     14:59:24      00031091589TRDU0 
2,011      2.3250        XLON     14:59:24      00031091590TRDU0 
119       2.3200        XLON     15:21:05      00031091786TRDU0 
1,781      2.3200        XLON     15:21:05      00031091787TRDU0 
1,901      2.3200        XLON     16:14:22      00031092090TRDU0 
3,611      2.3200        XLON     16:23:54      00031092130TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 449504 
EQS News ID:  2434120 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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