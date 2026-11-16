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CH

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker: C5H
München
16.11.26 | 08:02
2,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7252,81010:07
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 November 2026 
  
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
  
The Company announces that on 13^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 96,908 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
  
                  Euronext London Stock 
                  Dublin  Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares     66,908  30,000 
purchased 
Highest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7850  GBP2.3300 
share)                 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary  EUR2.7600  GBP2.3050 
share)                       
Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.7712  GBP2.3154 
(per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,143,896 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,765      2.7800        XDUB     08:35:06      00031092311TRDU0 
605       2.7650        XDUB     08:52:36      00031092330TRDU0 
2        2.7650        XDUB     09:01:34      00031092342TRDU0 
186       2.7650        XDUB     09:01:34      00031092343TRDU0 
1,712      2.7650        XDUB     09:07:18      00031092352TRDU0 
934       2.7650        XDUB     09:07:18      00031092353TRDU0 
2,581      2.7600        XDUB     09:07:19      00031092354TRDU0 
1,335      2.7750        XDUB     09:51:04      00031092432TRDU0 
1,298      2.7750        XDUB     09:51:04      00031092433TRDU0 
1,560      2.7850        XDUB     10:17:24      00031092534TRDU0 
888       2.7850        XDUB     10:17:24      00031092535TRDU0 
2,810      2.7850        XDUB     10:44:18      00031092558TRDU0 
2,865      2.7850        XDUB     11:17:29      00031092631TRDU0 
2,501      2.7800        XDUB     12:02:35      00031092828TRDU0 
2,448      2.7750        XDUB     12:02:35      00031092829TRDU0 
213       2.7650        XDUB     12:30:06      00031092937TRDU0 
2,308      2.7650        XDUB     12:46:03      00031092986TRDU0 
1,688      2.7650        XDUB     13:26:04      00031093068TRDU0 
764       2.7650        XDUB     13:26:22      00031093070TRDU0 
1,412      2.7650        XDUB     13:26:22      00031093071TRDU0 
195       2.7650        XDUB     13:26:22      00031093072TRDU0 
1,217      2.7650        XDUB     13:26:27      00031093073TRDU0 
1,412      2.7650        XDUB     13:26:27      00031093074TRDU0 
976       2.7650        XDUB     13:26:27      00031093075TRDU0 
478       2.7650        XDUB     14:10:49      00031093424TRDU0 
1,936      2.7650        XDUB     14:10:49      00031093425TRDU0 
2,509      2.7650        XDUB     14:27:47      00031093465TRDU0 
96        2.7700        XDUB     14:38:31      00031093550TRDU0 
2,723      2.7700        XDUB     14:38:46      00031093551TRDU0 
2,540      2.7700        XDUB     14:50:11      00031093596TRDU0 
2,312      2.7650        XDUB     14:55:13      00031093645TRDU0 
1,234      2.7650        XDUB     15:11:11      00031093777TRDU0 
193       2.7650        XDUB     15:11:11      00031093778TRDU0 
1,062      2.7650        XDUB     15:11:11      00031093779TRDU0 
2,079      2.7650        XDUB     15:22:35      00031093805TRDU0 
125       2.7650        XDUB     15:32:07      00031093903TRDU0 
5,192      2.7700        XDUB     15:55:47      00031094180TRDU0 
2,484      2.7700        XDUB     15:55:58      00031094181TRDU0 
1,942      2.7750        XDUB     16:11:46      00031094299TRDU0 
2,453      2.7750        XDUB     16:11:46      00031094300TRDU0 
511       2.7750        XDUB     16:11:46      00031094301TRDU0 
2,364      2.7750        XDUB     16:11:46      00031094302TRDU0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,292      2.3200        XLON     08:10:09      00031092268TRDU0 
456       2.3150        XLON     08:52:31      00031092328TRDU0 
1,536      2.3150        XLON     08:52:31      00031092329TRDU0 
811       2.3300        XLON     10:56:02      00031092574TRDU0 
1,411      2.3300        XLON     10:56:02      00031092575TRDU0 
18        2.3300        XLON     10:56:02      00031092576TRDU0 
1,914      2.3250        XLON     11:33:48      00031092682TRDU0 
1,911      2.3250        XLON     11:33:48      00031092683TRDU0 
1,906      2.3150        XLON     12:30:00      00031092936TRDU0 
1,986      2.3100        XLON     13:26:19      00031093069TRDU0 
1,977      2.3050        XLON     13:46:52      00031093298TRDU0 
2,296      2.3150        XLON     14:52:41      00031093607TRDU0 
4,032      2.3100        XLON     14:55:13      00031093644TRDU0 
832       2.3100        XLON     15:55:37      00031094177TRDU0 
1,224      2.3100        XLON     15:55:37      00031094178TRDU0 
1,975      2.3100        XLON     15:55:37      00031094179TRDU0 
3,423      2.3150        XLON     16:23:28      00031094394TRDU0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 449657 
EQS News ID:  2434836 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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