DJ Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares 19-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18^th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7300 GBP2.2800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6700 GBP2.2200 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6931 GBP2.2438 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,844,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 587 2.6800 XDUB 08:38:34 00031099905TRDU0 2,522 2.6800 XDUB 08:43:25 00031099919TRDU0 2,237 2.6900 XDUB 09:06:24 00031099973TRDU0 2,453 2.6900 XDUB 09:25:19 00031099998TRDU0 405 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:58 00031100083TRDU0 500 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:58 00031100084TRDU0 1,457 2.7000 XDUB 09:47:58 00031100085TRDU0 1,067 2.6850 XDUB 09:57:59 00031100127TRDU0 1,636 2.6850 XDUB 09:57:59 00031100128TRDU0 2,055 2.6800 XDUB 09:57:59 00031100130TRDU0 258 2.6900 XDUB 11:01:23 00031100312TRDU0 340 2.6900 XDUB 11:04:19 00031100320TRDU0 2,267 2.6850 XDUB 11:04:21 00031100322TRDU0 85 2.6850 XDUB 11:33:58 00031100386TRDU0 2,317 2.6900 XDUB 11:35:00 00031100387TRDU0 2,209 2.6900 XDUB 11:38:50 00031100393TRDU0 2,211 2.6850 XDUB 11:38:50 00031100394TRDU0 1,642 2.6750 XDUB 12:34:35 00031100621TRDU0 2,591 2.6700 XDUB 13:06:55 00031100833TRDU0 1,424 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:35 00031100911TRDU0 87 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:35 00031100912TRDU0 1,034 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:37 00031100913TRDU0 303 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:37 00031100914TRDU0 1,424 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:37 00031100915TRDU0 1,291 2.6700 XDUB 13:22:41 00031100916TRDU0 2,260 2.6800 XDUB 14:19:12 00031101085TRDU0 6,931 2.6800 XDUB 14:30:18 00031101100TRDU0 2,273 2.6800 XDUB 14:30:18 00031101101TRDU0 2,345 2.6850 XDUB 14:48:51 00031101214TRDU0 1,038 2.6900 XDUB 15:16:19 00031101282TRDU0 1,636 2.6900 XDUB 15:16:19 00031101283TRDU0 1,449 2.7100 XDUB 15:22:27 00031101289TRDU0 1,759 2.7100 XDUB 15:22:27 00031101290TRDU0 1,449 2.7100 XDUB 15:22:27 00031101291TRDU0 1,449 2.7100 XDUB 15:22:27 00031101292TRDU0 201 2.7100 XDUB 15:22:27 00031101293TRDU0 2,915 2.7200 XDUB 15:40:29 00031101341TRDU0 1,145 2.7250 XDUB 15:52:29 00031101402TRDU0 1,209 2.7250 XDUB 15:52:29 00031101403TRDU0 1,415 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101456TRDU0 335 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101457TRDU0 1,415 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101458TRDU0 70 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101459TRDU0 1,052 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101460TRDU0 156 2.7300 XDUB 16:06:37 00031101461TRDU0 3,096 2.7300 XDUB 16:21:14 00031101524TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,940 2.2300 XLON 08:59:35 00031099961TRDU0 2,017 2.2400 XLON 09:06:24 00031099972TRDU0 2,056 2.2400 XLON 09:57:59 00031100126TRDU0 1,963 2.2400 XLON 10:54:45 00031100290TRDU0 1,976 2.2350 XLON 11:39:08 00031100396TRDU0 2,077 2.2300 XLON 12:20:52 00031100548TRDU0 1,976 2.2200 XLON 13:07:17 00031100836TRDU0 1,922 2.2300 XLON 14:30:44 00031101107TRDU0 1,962 2.2300 XLON 14:30:44 00031101108TRDU0 1,959 2.2300 XLON 14:30:44 00031101109TRDU0 1,919 2.2350 XLON 15:04:38 00031101247TRDU0 912 2.2550 XLON 15:22:56 00031101297TRDU0 1,994 2.2700 XLON 15:36:43 00031101324TRDU0 2,078 2.2800 XLON 15:52:25 00031101399TRDU0 3,249 2.2750 XLON 16:21:14 00031101522TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 450138 EQS News ID: 2437936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 19, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)