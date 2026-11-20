

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (DG.PA), a concession, construction, and energy services company, Friday announced that its unit VINCI Construction has secured a €400 million contract from JGC Fluor BC LNG II Joint Venture to engineer, procure and build a 225,000-cu. meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank in Kitimat, British Columbia.



The contract is part of Phase 2 of the expansion of LNG Canada, the country's first large-scale LNG export terminal.



The company completed the site's first 225,000 cu. meter tank in 2025.



On Thursday, shares closed at €112.10, down 0.75% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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