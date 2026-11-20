TÜV SÜD opens its International Technology & Innovation Campus in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

Building a New Global Hub for New Energy Testing and Certification

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20 November 2026, TÜV SÜD has officially inaugurated its International Technology & Innovation Campus in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The new campus will serve as a platform for energy technology innovation, testing, certification, and quality infrastructure services, connecting innovation in China with global markets. By combining advanced testing capabilities with TÜV SÜD's global technical expertise, the campus will help to build trust in emerging technologies and support their safe and successful deployment in international markets. It will serve as a strategic innovation hub within the Group's Asia-Pacific network. The launch marks an important milestone in TÜV SÜD's continued development in the GBA and reinforces the Group's role in supporting the safe, sustainable and trusted development of future industries worldwide.

Those in attendance at the opening ceremony included Dr. Josefine Wallat, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Guangzhou; Ishan Palit, Member of the Board of Management and Chief Operating Officer of TÜV SÜD AG; Dirk von Wahl, Chief Executive Officer of TÜV SÜD North Asia; Andrew Lee, Chief Financial Officer of TÜV SÜD North Asia; and Boris Ouyang, General Manager of TÜV SÜD Guangzhou. Together with government representatives, industry partners, customers and members of the media, they witnessed the official opening of the TÜV SÜD International Technology & Innovation Campus.

Building an International Technology & Innovation Platform in the GBA

The campus is being developed in three phases. The first phase comprises approximately 15,000 square metres, once all three phases are complete, the campus will span over 50,000 square metres. It brings together TÜV SÜD's 160 years of technical expertise and global network with local research, development, testing and operational capabilities. This combination is designed to strengthen confidence in new energy technologies and connect innovation from the Greater Bay Area with global markets.

The new campus will collaborate with TÜV SÜD's existing testing centre in Panyu, Guangzhou, to enhance technical capabilities, especially in future-oriented fields such as advanced energy storage, robotics, artificial intelligence data centres, and digital trust. This will further strengthen TÜV SÜD's capacity to support manufacturers in China and international markets via a connected network of specialised testing facilities and technical expertise.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ishan Palit, Member of the Board of Management and Chief Operating Officer of TÜV SÜD AG, said: "This campus represents a strategic investment in the technologies that are shaping the future of energy and industry. It will strengthen TÜV SÜD's ability to support customers through the energy transition and changing global supply chains. Technology is transforming the way energy is generated, stored and used. Our role is to facilitate building trust in this transformation by providing technical excellence, independent testing and certification, and solutions that enable innovative technologies to reach markets safely and efficiently. Through this campus, we aim to go beyond testing and certification, helping customers to navigate technological change, build trust and unlock opportunities in global markets."

A Global Perspective Supporting the International Growth of the New Energy Industry

As the global drive towards carbon neutrality accelerates, international green trade rules, national energy-efficiency standards, and carbon-related trade barriers continue to evolve. This raises market access requirements across the global new energy sector. Product safety, system reliability, green and low-carbon performance, and international compliance capabilities have become essential foundations for companies competing in global markets. For new energy companies, demonstrating safety, performance and compliance across different markets is becoming an increasingly important prerequisite for international growth.

In China, policy priorities are also accelerating the development of cleaner, more resilient energy systems, including new energy storage, smart grids and greater coordination between digital infrastructure and power systems.

The International Technology & Innovation Campus is designed to connect China's rapid development of new technologies with international standards and market requirements. Addressing the challenges that new energy companies face when entering overseas markets, the campus draws on TÜV SÜD's global technical expertise and its international testing, certification and market access capabilities, to provide integrated support for international market access. This helps companies to shorten lead times, reduce costs, and strengthen compliance as they expand abroad.

By combining local technical capabilities with global expertise and knowledge of international standards, the campus will help manufacturers demonstrate technical performance and regulatory compliance across markets, creating value beyond compliance and supporting companies in bringing innovation to market.

Advancing the New Energy Industry through Forward-Looking Standards

In terms of service capabilities, the campus will focus on key application scenarios across the new energy industry. It will provide companies in the Greater Bay Area with integrated technical services, including R&D testing, safety validation, testing and certification, and international market access. These services will help companies to shorten time to market, reduce compliance risks, and strengthen their international competitiveness.

Specific services will include testing of source-grid-load-storage coordination and extreme operating conditions for AI data centres, as well as testing of solar and energy storage digital systems and smart grids. The campus will also provide comprehensive testing and certification services for energy storage batteries and systems. Its advanced testing infrastructure includes a 10 MW testing power supply and an 888 m³ environmental chamber, enabling high-power, large-scale, and demanding environmental testing.

The campus will also actively contribute to developing relevant technical standards by drawing on TÜV SÜD's expertise in international standards to anticipate emerging technologies and regulatory requirements. This will support the safe, sustainable and trusted development of the new energy industry.

This year marks TÜV SÜD's 160th anniversary and its 35th year in China. Leveraging its global technical network and local service capabilities, the TÜV SÜD International Technology & Innovation Campus will strengthen the international competitiveness of regional companies, support the development of Huangpu's testing and certification cluster, and enhance the region's influence in the field of new energy technical services.

With the global energy transition and shift towards a low-carbon economy creating new opportunities, TÜV SÜD will continue to collaborate with governments, industry, customers and partners worldwide, connecting innovation, technical excellence and trust across markets. In doing so, it will help to bring innovation from the Greater Bay Area to international markets while providing customers in China with access to global expertise and market capabilities, thereby helping to build trust in a safer and more sustainable energy future.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tuv-sud-opens-its-international-technology--innovation-campus-in-the-guangdonghong-kongmacao-greater-bay-area-302946704.html