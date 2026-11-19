SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne") has today subscribed for shares in a directed share issue in Cloud Explorers AB (publ) ("Cloud Explorers") amounting to SEK 8,6 million. The investment is in line with SpectrumOne's previously communicated strategy to develop and establish Cloud Explorers as an independent listed company.

The share issue is based on a pre-money valuation of SEK 30 million, supported by an external valuation carried out by Carlsquare. Following the share issue, SpectrumOne will hold approximately 22.3 per cent of the shares and votes in Cloud Explorers.

During the summer of 2026, SpectrumOne completed a successful offering of shares in Cloud Explorers to its shareholders through purchase rights. The offering was oversubscribed by 35.4 per cent and generated gross proceeds of approximately SEK 12.4 million for SpectrumOne.

The investment will provide Cloud Explorers with working capital to support its commercial expansion and continued development of the PRISM platform ahead of its planned listing.

The transaction follows the same investment model as previously applied by SpectrumOne in connection with the listing of Qbim AB in 2025.

"Through the successful offering this summer, we gave our shareholders the opportunity to invest directly in Cloud Explorers on attractive terms. We are now taking the next step by providing Cloud Explorers with the capital needed for its continued growth, while retaining a significant ownership position through which SpectrumOne and its shareholders can benefit from the company's future development," says Lennart Gillberg, Interim CEO of SpectrumOne.

For further information, please contact:

Lennart Gillberg

Interim CEO, SpectrumOne AB (publ)

+46 70 748 86 00,

lennart.gillberg@telia.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB

+46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

This information is information that SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 19, 2026 at 8.45 pm CET.

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is an investment and active ownership company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio companies.

SpectrumOne invests in and actively supports companies with strong growth and value-creation potential, primarily within technology and digital businesses. As an active owner, SpectrumOne works alongside its portfolio companies on strategy, financing, business development and structural initiatives, with the objective of supporting their development and making their underlying value visible over time.

The portfolio currently includes significant holdings in Observit AB, Qbim AB, Cloud Explorers AB and Health Impact Alliance.

SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com