SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q2, 2026

Second quarter

- Net sales amounted to SEK 0.2 (1.5) million

- EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.5 (-2.7) million

- EBIT amounted to SEK -1.7 (-8.1) million

- EBT amounted to SEK -3.2 (-8.9) million

- SpectrumOne settles call options in Observit and resolves on a directed set-off share issue

- SpectrumOne AB announces strategic measures to unlock shareholder value

Significant events after the reporting period

- SpectrumOne announces fully subscribed rights issue of units consisting of warrants of series

TO5

- SpectrumOne announces the final outcome of the offering of shares in Cloud Explorers AB -

Offering oversubscribed by 35.4 percent

CEO STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

I joined the Board of Directors of SpectrumOne in June and have now taken on the role as interim CEO. During my first weeks in this position, my focus has naturally been on gaining an even deeper understanding of the Group, its portfolio companies and the opportunities and challenges ahead.

While I am new to the operational role, the strategic direction is not. The strategy established by the Board earlier this year remains firmly in place: to actively develop our portfolio companies, provide them with the right conditions to grow independently and, over time, realise and make visible the underlying value of SpectrumOne's holdings.

The past few months have seen important progress across the portfolio. Cloud Explorers has taken another significant step towards a separate listing, Qbim has strengthened its financial position, Observit has completed the strategically important acquisition of Nordic InSupport Nätverksvideo, and Health Impact Alliance is approaching the commercial launch of its collaboration with Connect America in the United States.

Cloud Explorers - the next step towards a separate listing

The offering of shares in Cloud Explorers to SpectrumOne's shareholders was successfully completed after the end of the quarter. The offering was oversubscribed by approximately 35 percent and generated gross proceeds of approximately SEK 12.4 million for SpectrumOne.

We regard the strong interest as an encouraging confirmation of both Cloud Explorers' potential and our strategy of gradually creating the conditions for the company to operate as an independent listed business.

The next step is to establish a valuation of Cloud Explorers in connection with SpectrumOne's intended investment of approximately SEK 6 million through a directed share issue in the company. The investment will provide Cloud Explorers with additional working capital and a stronger financial platform for its continued development.

Once this process has been completed, the work towards a separate listing of Cloud Explorers will commence. The objective is to create an independently financed technology company with the resources and focus required to further develop the Prism platform and pursue the commercial opportunities ahead.

Qbim - funded for its next phase

During the summer, SpectrumOne participated in Qbim AB's rights issue. The issue was fully subscribed and provided Qbim with approximately SEK 6.1 million before transaction costs. Following the issue, SpectrumOne owns just under 30 percent of Qbim.

The financing provides Qbim with working capital to continue the development and commercialisation of its products. This is important, as Qbim operates in an attractive but highly competitive market where continued product development, customer acquisition and disciplined execution will be essential.

At the same time, there are encouraging signs. The recently announced strategic collaboration with United Spaces, under which Q-Meet is intended to be gradually introduced in its conference and meeting rooms, is a good example of the commercial opportunities available to Qbim. The ambition to make Q-Meet available in approximately 400 meeting rooms provides an interesting opportunity to expose the product to a large number of potential users and further validate its business model.

We remain positive about Qbim's potential, while recognising that the focus must increasingly be on converting product development and market interest into sustainable commercial growth.

Observit and InSupport - creating a stronger company

Another important development is Observit AB's acquisition of Nordic InSupport Nätverksvideo AB. The transaction has now been completed and, in our view, represents a highly attractive strategic transaction for Observit.

The combination creates a significantly stronger company with a broader and more complete offering across AI, network video, sensors, cloud services and advanced data analytics. On a combined basis, the businesses generated revenues exceeding SEK 110 million in 2025 and today have SaaS revenues approaching SEK 40 million in ARR.

The strategic rationale is compelling. Observit has built a strong position in advanced mobile video surveillance, particularly within public transport and other vehicle-based applications, while InSupport contributes extensive expertise and a strong position within fixed network video solutions. Together, they create a platform with greater scale, a broader customer offering and significantly increased opportunities for further growth and international expansion.

We believe the combination has the potential to create substantial value for Observit's shareholders and, consequently, for SpectrumOne as one of its largest shareholders.

HIA - approaching the next major milestone

Health Impact Alliance is approaching an important milestone as the commercial launch of its collaboration with Connect America draws closer. The launch is currently planned for late autumn this year.

The collaboration brings together HIA's technology and connected-health ecosystem with Connect America's established position in the US market. We see significant potential in the opportunity to help older adults remain safely and independently in their homes for longer, while at the same time creating valuable health insights through HIA's technology.

As the launch approaches, SpectrumOne will continue the agreed funding of HIA under the convertible loan during the autumn. In connection with these continued investments, SpectrumOne also intends to make certain financial reallocations during the autumn. The purpose is to release capital to meet our commitments to HIA while at the same time achieving a better balance within SpectrumOne's overall portfolio.

Active portfolio management is an important part of our strategy. Capital should be allocated where we believe the combination of potential return, development stage and risk is most attractive. As several of our holdings have reached new stages of development, we believe there is both an opportunity and a reason to continuously review the balance of our portfolio.

There is much work ahead, and I look forward to keeping our shareholders informed as we take the next steps.

Lennart Gillberg

Interim CEO

SpectrumOne AB (publ)

For further information contact:

Lennart Gillberg, interim CEO,

+46 70 748 86 00,

lennart.gillberg@telia.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on August 31, 2026 at 8.45 a.m. CET.

This report is to be found on our webpage (https://spectrumone.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/)

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is an investment and active ownership company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio companies.

SpectrumOne invests in and actively supports companies with strong growth and value-creation potential, primarily within technology and digital businesses. As an active owner, SpectrumOne works alongside its portfolio companies on strategy, financing, business development and structural initiatives, with the objective of supporting their development and making their underlying value visible over time.

The portfolio currently includes significant holdings in Observit AB, Qbim AB and Health Impact Alliance.

SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com