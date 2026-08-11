Terms:

The exercise price for the Series TO 5 warrants shall be set at 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 3 May 2027 through 14 May 2027, subject to a minimum exercise price of SEK 0.10 per share and a maximum exercise price of SEK 0.54 per share. The subscription price may not be lower than the quota value (par value) of the share.