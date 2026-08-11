At the request of SpectrumOne AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 12 August 2026.
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
|Security name:
|Spectrumone 2027 TO5 Warrant
|Short name:
|SPEONE TO5
|ISIN code:
|SE0029503XXX
|Orderbook ID:
|533894
|Terms:
|The exercise price for the Series TO 5 warrants shall be set at 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 3 May 2027 through 14 May 2027, subject to a minimum exercise price of SEK 0.10 per share and a maximum exercise price of SEK 0.54 per share. The subscription price may not be lower than the quota value (par value) of the share.
|Subscription period:
|2027-05-17 - 2027-05-31
|Last trading day:
|2027-05-27
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
© 2026 GlobeNewswire