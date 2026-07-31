SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne announces the final outcome of the offering of shares in Cloud Explorers AB - Offering oversubscribed by 35.4 percent

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne") today announces the final outcome of the offering of shares in Cloud Explorers AB ("Cloud Explorers or the "Company"") to SpectrumOne's shareholders through purchase rights.

The offering has been completed and resulted in subscriptions for a total of 51,777,613 shares, corresponding to gross proceeds of approximately SEK 12.4 million. A total of 32,502,738 shares were subscribed for through the exercise of purchase rights, while applications for 37,590,946 shares were received without the support of purchase rights. Consequently, the offering was oversubscribed by approximately 35.4 percent.

In accordance with the allocation principles set out in the information memorandum, the Board of Directors has resolved to allocate 19,274,875 shares to applicants who subscribed without purchase rights. Allocation notices will be distributed in accordance with the procedures described in the information memorandum.

The successful completion of the offering broadens the Company's shareholder base and provides additional capital to support its continued development as a publicly listed company.

Following the summer, Cloud Explorer intends to initiate the process of applying for admission to trading of its shares on a Nordic multilateral trading facility (MTF). The Company will announce the selected marketplace and the expected timetable for the listing process in due course.

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com