SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne announces fully subscribed rights issue of units consisting of warrants of series TO5

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue of units consisting of warrants of series TO5 ("TO5"), as resolved by the Annual General Meeting held on 25 June 2026 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period ended on 20 July 2026. The Rights Issue was fully subscribed. Approximately 70.5 percent of the Rights Issue was subscribed for with the support of unit rights. Applications for subscription without the support of unit rights exceeded the remaining available units by approximately 18 times, resulting in the Rights Issue being subscribed to a total of approximately 612.0 percent.

In total, 51,777,613 units were subscribed for in the Rights Issue, corresponding to 207,110,452 warrants of series TO5. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 0.5 million before deduction of issue costs.

Allotment has been made in accordance with the principles set out in the resolution and the information memorandum published in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of allotment of units subscribed for without support of unit rights will be made by contract note. Nominee-registered subscribers will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee.

Terms for warrants of series TO5

Each warrant of series TO5 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in SpectrumOne during the period from 17 May 2027 up to and including 31 May 2027.

The subscription price upon exercise of TO5 shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from 3 May 2027 up to and including 14 May 2027, however not less than SEK 0.10 and not more than SEK 0.54 per share. The subscription price may not be lower than the quota value of the share.

Upon full exercise of all warrants of series TO5, SpectrumOne may receive additional proceeds of not less than approximately SEK 20.7 million and not more than approximately SEK 111.8 million before deduction of issue costs.

Shares, share capital and dilution

The Rights Issue relates to the issuance of warrants and does not result in any immediate change in the number of shares or the share capital of the Company.

Upon full exercise of all 207,110,452 warrants of series TO5, the number of shares in the Company may increase by up to 207,110,452 shares, from 414,220,904 shares to up to 621,331,356 shares. The share capital may increase by up to SEK 20,711,045.20, from SEK 41,422,090.40 to up to SEK 62,133,135.60.

For existing shareholders who do not exercise, sell or otherwise compensate for the potential dilution effect, full exercise of all warrants of series TO5 may result in a dilution of up to approximately 33.33 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company after full exercise.

Trading in TO5

Trading in TO5 is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on or around 12 August 2026, provided that the required conditions for admission to trading are fulfilled.

Advisers

Bergs Securities AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the Offer.

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered as a SaaS online service with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries, enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science in support of business analysis, strategy, and growth - all of which can be achieved the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and is responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development offices located in Norway, Finland, and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com