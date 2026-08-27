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WKN: A14RZK | ISIN: SE0006994448 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TE
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:08
0,001 Euro
+66,67 % +0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,02219:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 18:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne appoints Lennart Gillberg as interim CEO

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") has appointed Lennart Gillberg as interim CEO of the Company, effective immediately. Lennart Gillberg has been a member of SpectrumOne's Board of Directors since June 2026.

The current CEO, Stephen Ranson, will leave his position as CEO of SpectrumOne in order to focus fully on Cloud Explorers AB and its continued development as an independent company.

Following the recently completed offering of shares in Cloud Explorers to SpectrumOne's shareholders, the next phase will include strengthening Cloud Explorers' financial position and preparing the company for a separate listing. The Board considers Stephen Ranson's continued operational focus on Cloud Explorers important as the company enters this next phase.

"Cloud Explorers has reached a stage where it requires dedicated management and focus as a stand-alone company. Stephen has played an important role in developing the business and is well positioned to lead Cloud Explorers through the next phase. At the same time, Lennart's existing knowledge of SpectrumOne through his role on the Board provides continuity as we continue to execute the strategy established earlier this year," says Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board of SpectrumOne.

"I look forward to taking on the role as interim CEO and continuing the work already initiated. My immediate focus will be to familiarise myself even further with the operations and to ensure continued execution of SpectrumOne's strategy and active management of its portfolio," says Lennart Gillberg, interim CEO of SpectrumOne.

For further information contact:
Fredric Forsman
Chairman of the Board
+46 73 978 78 44
fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser
Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)
Jungfrugatan 35
SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden
Phone: +46 8 408 933 50
www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB
SpectrumOne AB (publ) is an investment and active ownership company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio companies.

SpectrumOne invests in and actively supports companies with strong growth and value-creation potential, primarily within technology and digital businesses. As an active owner, SpectrumOne works alongside its portfolio companies on strategy, financing, business development and structural initiatives, with the objective of supporting their development and making their underlying value visible over time.

The portfolio currently includes significant holdings in Observit AB, Qbim AB and Health Impact Alliance, as well as other investments.

SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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