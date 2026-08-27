SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne appoints Lennart Gillberg as interim CEO

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") has appointed Lennart Gillberg as interim CEO of the Company, effective immediately. Lennart Gillberg has been a member of SpectrumOne's Board of Directors since June 2026.

The current CEO, Stephen Ranson, will leave his position as CEO of SpectrumOne in order to focus fully on Cloud Explorers AB and its continued development as an independent company.

Following the recently completed offering of shares in Cloud Explorers to SpectrumOne's shareholders, the next phase will include strengthening Cloud Explorers' financial position and preparing the company for a separate listing. The Board considers Stephen Ranson's continued operational focus on Cloud Explorers important as the company enters this next phase.

"Cloud Explorers has reached a stage where it requires dedicated management and focus as a stand-alone company. Stephen has played an important role in developing the business and is well positioned to lead Cloud Explorers through the next phase. At the same time, Lennart's existing knowledge of SpectrumOne through his role on the Board provides continuity as we continue to execute the strategy established earlier this year," says Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board of SpectrumOne.

"I look forward to taking on the role as interim CEO and continuing the work already initiated. My immediate focus will be to familiarise myself even further with the operations and to ensure continued execution of SpectrumOne's strategy and active management of its portfolio," says Lennart Gillberg, interim CEO of SpectrumOne.

For further information contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

Jungfrugatan 35

SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden

Phone: +46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is an investment and active ownership company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio companies.

SpectrumOne invests in and actively supports companies with strong growth and value-creation potential, primarily within technology and digital businesses. As an active owner, SpectrumOne works alongside its portfolio companies on strategy, financing, business development and structural initiatives, with the objective of supporting their development and making their underlying value visible over time.

The portfolio currently includes significant holdings in Observit AB, Qbim AB and Health Impact Alliance, as well as other investments.

SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com