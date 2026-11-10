SpectrumOne AB: SpectrumOne strengthens financial position and unlocks investment capital while retaining right to repurchase Observit shares

SpectrumOne AB (publ) ("SpectrumOne" or the "Company") has today entered into an agreement to sell 100,000,000 shares in Observit AB (publ) ("Observit") to Gabrielsson Invest AB. The transaction reduces borrowing secured against the Observit holding and releases capital for investments in Cloud Explorers AB and Health Impact Alliance. SpectrumOne retains the right to repurchase the shares at the original sale price (0,42 SEK per share) up to and including 9 June 2027.

Through the transaction, SpectrumOne turns a challenging market situation into greater financial flexibility: lower indebtedness, capital for portfolio investments and the opportunity to rebuild its Observit holding at a predetermined price.

Stronger finances and a more stable ownership base

Against the background of the recent turbulence in Observit's share price, SpectrumOne has structured an agreed sale that addresses its financing needs while placing the shares with a financially strong long-term owner with a presence in the security industry through its subsidiary Rapid Säkerhet AB. The transaction is intended to strengthen confidence in Observit and contribute to greater stability in its shareholder base.

The proceeds will be used partly to repay borrowings secured against Observit shares and partly to support investments in Cloud Explorers AB and fulfil SpectrumOne's existing investment commitments to Health Impact Alliance.

By reducing the borrowing against its Observit holding, SpectrumOne reduces its financial exposure to share price fluctuations and strengthens its capacity to advance investments in its portfolio companies.

Repurchase option preserves opportunity

SpectrumOne has the right, but no obligation, to repurchase the 100,000,000 shares at the original sale price up to and including 9 June 2027. The option carries a premium corresponding to the interest cost of equivalent financing at a market rate.

The arrangement enables SpectrumOne to put capital to work today while retaining the opportunity to rebuild its holding and benefit from a potential recovery in Observit's share price.

"We are taking action to turn market turbulence into financial flexibility. We reduce our debt, secure capital for Cloud Explorers and Health Impact Alliance, and retain the right to repurchase the Observit shares at the same price. Placing the shares with a long-term owner also supports confidence in Observit. This strengthens our position today while preserving an opportunity we continue to believe strongly in," says Fredric Forsman, Chairman of the Board of SpectrumOne.

The sale price amounts to SEK 0,42 per share and following the transaction, SpectrumOne holds 30 892 495 shares in Observit.

For further information, please contact:

Fredric Forsman

Chairman of the Board

+46 73 978 78 44

fredric@spectrumone.com

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB

+46 8 408 933 50

www.bergssecurities.se

This information is information that SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 10, 2026 at 5.10 pm CET.

About SpectrumOne AB

SpectrumOne AB (publ) is an investment and active ownership company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio companies.

SpectrumOne invests in and actively supports companies with strong growth and value-creation potential, primarily within technology and digital businesses. As an active owner, SpectrumOne works alongside its portfolio companies on strategy, financing, business development and structural initiatives, with the objective of supporting their development and making their underlying value visible over time.

The portfolio currently includes significant holdings in Observit AB, Qbim AB and Health Impact Alliance.

SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

www.spectrumone.com