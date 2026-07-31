Observit AB: Observit Wins Two New Rail Contracts in the Netherlands

Observit today announced that, together with its pan-European partner RUF Group, it has been awarded two new contracts to deliver camera and software solutions to rail operators in the Netherlands. The projects comprise approximately 600 cameras.

In July 2025, Observit and RUF Group announced a pan-European partnership agreement together with the first delivery of more than 700 cameras to a rail operator in the Netherlands. The partnership continues to develop positively and has now resulted in two additional contract awards in the Dutch rail market.

The deliveries include Observit's edge-based video platform and will be carried out together with RUF Group, which is responsible for the local project implementation.

"These new contracts demonstrate that our strategy of growing internationally through strong local partners is working. By combining Observit's technology with RUF's market presence and delivery capabilities, we can scale our business outside the Nordics much faster than we could on our own. Seeing new business generated from the partnership already is a strong validation of that strategy," says Björn Callenfors, CEO of Observit.

For further information:

Björn Callenfors, CEO

Phone: +46 70 535 00 76

E-mail: bjorn.callenfors@observit.se

About Observit

Observit is market-leading in the Nordic region when it comes to mobile video surveillance in public transport. The customer base includes large well-known bus operators such as Nobina, Keolis, Transdev, VR, Vy as well as other transport-heavy customers such as Elis.

The company provides software as a cloud service, a SaaS solution (Software as a Service), and currently has 49,000+ licenses (one license per camera) connected worldwide. Observit has its headquarters in Sundsvall, as well as offices in Malmö and London, United Kingdom.

More information www.observit.com.