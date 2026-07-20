Observit AB: Observit acquires Nordic InSupport Network Video

- The transaction immediately creates a SAAS leader in advanced fixed and mobile video surveillance and AI-based data analysis

Stockholm, July 20, 2026, Observit (First North OBSE.ST), announces that today it has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Nordic InSupport Network Video AB (InSupport).

The acquisition is made for a fixed purchase price of SEK 66.7 million, which is paid through a combination of cash payment, newly issued shares in Observit and a vendor note, together with a possible additional purchase price of up to SEK 10 million based on achieved ARR during 2027. The company currently assesses that no further new share issue will be needed to finance the acquisition.

InSupport is a technology company with cutting-edge expertise in network video. The company has a long history of innovation and advanced development for complex video solutions for customers in Sweden and Europe.

Both InSupport and Observit already today have customers outside the Nordic region, and both companies expect accelerating international expansion, combined with strong development in the Swedish and Nordic home markets.

In 2025, InSupport had revenue of SEK 49.2 million, and an EBITDA of SEK 5.9 million. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the company had annual recurring software revenue (ARR) of around SEK 10 million. ARR has grown rapidly in recent years and in the coming years an increasing share of the company's revenue is expected to be SAAS revenue.

Observit is a leader in advanced video surveillance and AI-based data analysis for vehicles and has in recent years had annual growth in ARR of over 25%. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company had ARR of SEK 26.5 million. For the full year 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 63.5 million and EBITDA to SEK 8.8 million.

The combination of InSupport's technical know-how, innovation and delivery capability in fixed video and Observit's corresponding capabilities in mobile video solutions immediately creates an extremely strong customer offering. From the start, the company will offer complete solutions for all types of customers.

The combined customer list already today includes large, demanding companies such as Nobina, Keolis, VR, Elis, Jernhusen, Unibail Rodamco Westfield (Mall of Scandinavia), Scania, Hufvudstaden and Fitness24Seven.

"InSupport is my life's work. The company today has very strong growth and many new business opportunities. For some time, we have been looking for the perfect partner to give us structure, synergies and resources to quickly scale up the company and meet the strong demand from customers. In Observit we have found exactly that, and I look forward to working together toward the next step in the development of the offering, growth and expansion," says Fredrik Westin, founder and CEO, InSupport.

"Since we raised new capital during autumn 2025, we have been looking for the right acquisition candidate that can complement our offering in mobile video solutions. In InSupport we have found precisely that. Already when we began our conversations, we saw many similarities with the companies, the capacity for innovation, the drive and the desire to truly give the very best to our customers. We have only scratched the surface,and I see many business opportunities for our combined offering," says Björn Callenfors, CEO Observit.

The completion of the transaction is conditional upon approval from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) in Sweden. Closing is expected to take place shortly after the required approval has been obtained.

Terms of the transaction

The fixed purchase price amounts to SEK 66.7 million on a cash- and debt-free basis and with an agreed normalized working capital. The purchase price is paid through a cash payment of SEK 5 million, adjusted for net cash and normalized working capital, 48,000,000 newly issued shares in Observit at a subscription price of SEK 0.556 per share (VWAP latest 30 days), as well as an interest-bearing vendor note of SEK 35 million. In addition, an additional purchase price of at most SEK 10 million may be paid, based on the development of InSupport's annual recurring revenues (ARR) during 2027.

The acquisition is intended to be financed through Observit's existing liquid funds, acquisition credit and the directed issue of shares to the sellers. The company currently assesses that no further new share issue will need to be carried out to finance the acquisition.



About InSupport

InSupport Network Video AB is a leading Nordic supplier of intelligent security solutions and digital platforms for companies and societally critical operations. The company combines artificial intelligence, network video, sensors, IoT and cloud services to create safer, smarter and more efficient operations.

Through the proprietary platform TryggConnect® InSupport offers recurring cloud and operating services (SaaS/VSaaS) for monitoring, analysis and management of connected security systems. The company today manages over 25,000 connected cameras and intelligent devices and has delivered more than 40,000 cameras, sensors and security devices to customers in the Nordic region since its start in 2004.

InSupport collaborates with world-leading technology companies and delivers solutions to some of the Nordic region's largest property owners, marketplaces, transport companies and other operations with high demands for security, availability and operational reliability.

More information www.insupport.se.

About Observit

Observit is market-leading in the Nordic region when it comes to mobile video surveillance in public transport. The customer base includes large well-known bus operators such as Nobina, Keolis, Transdev, VR, Vy as well as other transport-heavy customers such as Elis.

The company provides software as a cloud service, a SaaS solution (Software as a Service), and currently has 49,000+ licenses (one license per camera) connected worldwide. Observit has its headquarters in Sundsvall, as well as offices in Malmö and London, United Kingdom.

More information www.observit.com.



This information is information that Observit is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-20 18:00 CEST.