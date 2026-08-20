Observit AB: Observit completes the acquisition of Nordic InSupport Nätverksvideo - changes to the Board of Directors and management

Creating a SaaS leader in advanced fixed and mobile video surveillance and AI-based data analytics

Stockholm, 20 August 2026 - Observit AB (publ) ("Observit") announces, in accordance with previously communicated information, that the acquisition of Nordic InSupport Nätverksvideo AB ("InSupport") has now been completed and that closing has taken place. As of today, InSupport is therefore a wholly owned subsidiary of Observit.

At the time of the combination, the companies have combined revenue exceeding SEK 110 million (full year 2025) and SaaS revenues of close to SEK 40 million in ARR. Both companies continue to be in a phase of rapid expansion and will simultaneously fully leverage the combined strengths resulting from the combination.

Together, Observit and InSupport create a significantly stronger company with a comprehensive offering within AI, network video, sensors, cloud services and advanced data analytics.

A focused project will commence immediately to maximise the potential created by the acquisition through a broader and deeper customer offering, cross-selling, supplier and partner development, marketing and communications, joint technology development, and efficient support functions.

The objective is to complete the project during the autumn and leverage the inherent strengths of each company to create maximum long-term value for all stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders and investors.

Both companies are currently in an intensive phase involving new contract opportunities as well as major roll-outs and deliveries to existing customers. This operationally demanding period during the second half of 2026 requires the full attention of the current management teams and organisations of both Observit and InSupport.

To ensure an efficient integration while maintaining full focus on ongoing operations, a number of changes are being made to Observit's Board of Directors and management.

Changes to the Board of Directors and management

Lars Flodén, currently a member of Observit's Board of Directors, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The change is made in accordance with the resolution of the General Meeting authorising the Board to appoint its Chairman from among its members.

Thomas Jönsson, currently Chairman of the Board of Observit, has been appointed interim CEO and Group CEO of the Observit Group and will remain an ordinary member of the Board of Directors. Thomas will have specific responsibility for leading and executing the integration of Observit and InSupport and ensuring that the combined strengths of the companies are utilised in the best possible way.

Björn Callenfors has been appointed Deputy CEO and Deputy Group CEO of the Observit Group. Björn will simultaneously retain his current responsibility for Observit's operations and will continue to have full operational and commercial responsibility for the business.

Fredrik Westin will remain CEO of InSupport Nätverksvideo and will continue to have full operational and commercial responsibility for InSupport's business.

The management structure now being established is intended to convert the potential of the combined company into value for customers, investors and employees as quickly as possible, while maintaining the pace of growth in both businesses.

The changes to the Board of Directors and management take effect immediately.

All other Board positions remain unchanged. Following the changes, Observit's Board of Directors consists of Lars Flodén (Chairman), Fredrik Crafoord, Bengt Jönsson, Thomas Jönsson and Birgit Köster Hoffmann.

For more information:

Thomas Jönsson, Interim Group CEO

+ 46 70 957 81 27

Thomas.jonsson@observit.se

Björn Callenfors, Deputy Group CEO

+46 70 535 00 76

Bjorn.callenfors@observit.se

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)

ca@bergssecurities.se

+46 73 949 6250

www.bergssecurities.se

About InSupport

InSupport Nätverksvideo AB is a leading Nordic provider of intelligent security solutions and digital platforms for businesses and critical infrastructure operations. The company combines artificial intelligence, network video, sensors, IoT and cloud services to create safer, smarter and more efficient operations.

Through its proprietary TryggConnect® platform, InSupport provides recurring cloud and managed services (SaaS/VSaaS) for the monitoring, analysis and management of connected security systems. The company currently manages more than 25,000 connected cameras and intelligent devices and has delivered more than 40,000 cameras, sensors and security devices to customers across the Nordic region since its establishment in 2004.

InSupport collaborates with world-leading technology companies and delivers solutions to some of the Nordic region's largest property owners, retail destinations, transport companies and other organisations with stringent requirements for security, availability and operational reliability.

More information: www.insupport.se

About Observit

Observit is the Nordic market leader in mobile video surveillance for public transport. Its customer base includes major well-known bus operators such as Nobina, Keolis, Transdev, VR and Vy, as well as other transport-intensive customers such as Elis.

The company provides software as a cloud service, a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution, and currently has more than 49,000 licences (one licence per camera) connected worldwide. Observit is headquartered in Sundsvall, with offices in Malmö and London, United Kingdom.

More information: www.observit.com