Group operating expenses down 54% from the same period previous year.

Significant events during the period

Improved operating profit/loss:

The operating result improved to -3.7 (-7.4) MSEK in the third quarter, as operating expenses decreased to 3.8 (8.3) MSEK compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The improvement was primarily attributable to lower personnel costs and lower financial advisory fees.

Improved cash flow from operating activities:

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -3.4 MSEK in the third quarter of 2026, compared with -8.8 MSEK in the previous year. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 5.9 (5.7) MSEK at the end of the period.

Significant events after the period

Directed financing of up to SEK 20 million:

On 26 October, the Company held an Extraordinary General Meeting which approved a directed financing of up to SEK 20 million from Alumni Capital. On 30 October, Alumni Capital subscribed for and paid the first tranche of SEK 10 million. A second tranche of SEK 10 million is subject to conditions. Upon full exercise of the warrants, the Company may receive an additional SEK 16.5 million.

Partial conversion of convertible loan:

On 3 November, the Company announced that Alumni Capital has requested conversion of convertibles under the first tranche in an amount of SEK 2 million. The conversion entails the issue of 14,461,838 new shares at a conversion

price of approximately SEK 0.14 per share, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 7.21 percent.

This information is information that Wyld Networks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, at 2026-11-20 07:00 CET.