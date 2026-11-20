BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

20 November 2026

The Company announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling US Dollar Date of purchase: 19 November 2026 19 November 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 127,755 2,139 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.0528 4.1216

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 297,344,936 Sterling Shares 80,319,332 Sterling Shares 23,364,035 US Dollar Shares 1,270,198 US Dollar Shares

From 19 November 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 455,165,086.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001