Frontier Minerals Consortium selected following competitive international tender for one of the world's most significant undeveloped rare earth and niobium deposits

Consortium combines U.S. mining expertise, advanced refining technology and critical mineral supply-chain capabilities to support in-country value creation in Kenya and diversified supply chains for the United States

American Resources expects equity participation in Frontier, while ReElement brings advanced refining capabilities and commercial processing opportunities

Consortium pursuing potential non-dilutive financing, including government-supported funding opportunities, to advance project development through a capital-efficient structure

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") and ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. operator of advanced critical mineral refining and separation technologies in which American Resources maintains a strategic minority ownership interest, today announced that the Frontier Minerals Consortium ("Frontier"), of which both companies are members, has been selected by the Government of Kenya as the successful bidder in the competitive international tender for the Mrima Hill Niobium, Rare Earth Elements and Other Minerals Development Project in Kwale County, Kenya.

The selection, announced by Kenya's Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, represents a significant milestone in advancing one of the world's most strategically important undeveloped rare earth and niobium deposits. Frontier has been selected to enter exclusive negotiations toward a prospecting license, with subsequent activities subject to applicable regulatory approvals, community engagement and licensing requirements.

Frontier is partnered with American Resources, ReElement and Bunker Hill Silver Corp. ("Bunker Hill"), bringing together complementary expertise in mineral resource development, critical minerals supply chains and advanced refining technologies. The consortium's integrated approach is designed to support the development of a comprehensive mine-to-material value chain, emphasizing domestic processing and refining, local economic participation and long-term value creation in Kenya.

Through its Platform Orchestration model, American Resources serves as a strategic supply-chain and commercial development partner, connecting mineral resource opportunities with advanced processing and refining capabilities, including those of ReElement, and downstream markets.

As part of its participation in the consortium, American Resources expects to hold an equity interest in Frontier, subject to definitive agreements among the consortium partners. ReElement participates as the consortium's advanced refining technology partner, contributing its proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification capabilities, with the opportunity to generate refining-related revenues through future technology deployment, processing and commercial arrangements, subject to feasibility studies and definitive agreements.

The consortium is pursuing a capital-efficient development strategy that includes potential non-dilutive financing, government-supported funding and other strategic financing alternatives. Consistent with its Platform Orchestration model, American Resources expects to hold an equity interest in Frontier while minimizing direct capital requirements and actively supporting the consortium through feasibility and development. This approach is designed to create long-term economic value for American Resources and its shareholders while advancing Kenya's critical mineral development and in-country value-chain objectives, subject to definitive agreements.

A Differentiated Mine-to-Material Development Strategy

A central component of Frontier's proposal is the development of an integrated critical minerals value chain within Kenya, extending beyond traditional resource extraction and concentrate exports to include domestic mineral processing, advanced separation and refining, workforce development and downstream market integration.

The consortium's selection reflects a proposal designed to address Kenya's stated objectives for domestic mineral beneficiation, local economic participation, environmental stewardship and responsible resource development.

American Resources contributes its international resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, strategic partnerships and critical minerals supply-chain development capabilities. ReElement contributes its proprietary, patented chromatography-based separation and refining platform, designed to produce high-purity, specification-grade rare earth elements and other critical minerals through modular, scalable processing systems. Bunker Hill contributes mining, engineering, metallurgical processing and project development expertise, providing an integrated approach to evaluating and potentially developing the Mrima Hill resource.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support the development of a commercially sustainable supply chain that retains more economic value in Kenya while expanding access to strategically important critical minerals for U.S. and allied manufacturers.

Advanced U.S. Refining Technology Supporting Kenyan Value Creation

ReElement's chromatography-based technology represents a differentiated approach to critical mineral refining, utilizing water-based separation processes designed to reduce chemical consumption, energy requirements and environmental impacts compared with conventional solvent extraction methods.

Originally developed at Purdue University and licensed in 2021, the technology has since been advanced and commercialized through ReElement's proprietary research, engineering and intellectual property development. ReElement has validated separation and purification capabilities across 15 rare earth elements and additional critical minerals, achieving purities of up to 99.999% for select products.

The company commissioned its first commercial-scale chromatography columns for germanium production at the facility in August 2026 and continues to progressively scale its domestic refining capabilities.

ReElement's proposed role in the Mrima Hill project will focus on developing optimized commercial processing and refining flowsheets utilizing its proprietary chromatography-based technology. This approach is designed to support the phased deployment of modular refining infrastructure in Kenya, enabling the production of high-purity, value-added critical mineral products within the country, subject to project-specific technical, commercial and regulatory requirements. Beyond Mrima Hill, ReElement's participation is expected to create opportunities to evaluate additional critical mineral feedstocks throughout Kenya and the broader region, with the objective of leveraging potential shared refining infrastructure, enhancing capital efficiency and technology utilization, and supporting Kenya's emergence as a regional hub for advanced critical mineral refining.

This approach is intended to support the production of higher-value refined materials within Kenya rather than limiting the country's participation to the export of raw minerals or intermediate concentrates.

A Strategic Opportunity for Kenya and the United States

Mrima Hill contains historically identified rare earth and niobium mineralization, including elements important to permanent magnets, aerospace, advanced electronics and other strategic industries. Historical mineral resource estimates indicate significant mineralization; however, these estimates have not been verified as current mineral resources and will require further technical evaluation.

The project represents an opportunity to align Kenya's economic development and industrialization objectives with the United States' strategic interest in building diversified, secure, transparent and traceable critical mineral supply chains.

By supporting domestic processing and refining, the consortium's proposed development model seeks to create opportunities for Kenyan workers, technical professionals, suppliers and local communities while establishing additional sources of high-value critical materials for international manufacturers.

Mark C. Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation, commented: "This selection represents much more than an important milestone for the Frontier Minerals Consortium. It reflects a shared vision of how critical mineral resources can be developed to create lasting economic value for resource-rich countries while strengthening the industrial and national security interests of the United States and its allies.

"For too long, many resource-rich nations have participated primarily at the extraction stage of the global minerals supply chain, while much of the downstream processing, refining and economic value has been captured elsewhere. We believe the opportunity at Mrima Hill is to help change that model by bringing together world-class mining capabilities, advanced American refining technology and integrated supply-chain development.

"Our Platform Orchestration model is designed to create meaningful economic participation in strategic resource opportunities through partnerships and equity interests, while leveraging third-party capital and minimizing direct development expenditures. We believe this approach allows American Resources to participate in globally significant projects while remaining focused on capital efficiency and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

"Importantly, this announcement is not the culmination of our efforts, but the beginning of a much broader opportunity. We look forward to working alongside the Government of Kenya, local communities and our consortium partners to advance a responsible, commercially sustainable development strategy that creates meaningful value for Kenya and strengthens critical mineral supply chains for the United States. We believe this collaborative approach can serve as a model for mutually beneficial partnerships in other resource-rich jurisdictions where we are actively developing relationships and opportunities."

Next Steps

Following the Government of Kenya's selection, Frontier intends to advance the required community engagement, regulatory and prospecting-license application processes in accordance with Kenyan law.

Subject to receipt of the necessary approvals, the consortium's proposed development program includes confirmation drilling, updated mineral resource evaluation, metallurgical test work, refining technology assessments, environmental and social studies, and preparation of a bankable feasibility study.

The feasibility process will focus on developing integrated mining, mineral processing and advanced refining flowsheets, leveraging ReElement's proprietary chromatography-based platform to support the production of high-purity, value-added critical minerals within Kenya. This approach is designed to establish a commercially viable, mine-to-material development model that maximizes in-country value-chain capture while supporting diversified critical mineral supply chains for the United States and its allies.

The consortium recognizes the environmental, cultural and social significance of Mrima Hill and intends to work with Kenyan authorities, local communities and other stakeholders to evaluate the project responsibly and in accordance with applicable requirements.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) operates a diversified critical materials platform through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which coordinates complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, resource sourcing, industrial processing and advanced refining partnerships. This capital-efficient approach enables the Company to align resources, technologies and commercial relationships to evolving customer requirements and national priorities while strengthening U.S. and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing and conditioning, complemented by its strategic ownership interest in ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading U.S. advanced materials transformation and refining company. Through these complementary capabilities and strategic relationships, American Resources seeks to connect diverse feedstock sources with advanced processing and refining solutions, enabling greater value chain capture and supporting growing commercial, industrial and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable operations and strategic partnerships. By coordinating specialized capabilities across the critical materials value chain without requiring traditional vertical integration, the Company seeks to expand commercial opportunities and support resilient, economically sustainable supply chains serving infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy and electrification markets.

For more information, visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a strategic portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced materials transformation and refining technologies. Its modular, refining-first platform utilizes proprietary, patented chromatography-based separation and purification technology to transform diverse feedstocks - including primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional sources - into high-purity, specification-grade critical materials. ReElement's flexible technology enables the co-location of advanced refining capabilities closer to feedstock sources and downstream customers, supporting greater value chain capture while reducing chemical consumption and environmental impact. The Company supports secure, resilient U.S. and allied supply chains serving defense, aerospace, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies.

For more information, visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Frontier Minerals Consortium's selection, the proposed Mrima Hill project, licensing and regulatory approvals, community engagement, mineral resource evaluation, feasibility studies, financing, future mining and refining activities, potential deployment of ReElement's technology, anticipated equity participation and commercial arrangements, anticipated economic benefits and the development of critical mineral supply chains.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including potential challenges to the tender outcome, the ability to obtain required licenses and community consents, environmental and cultural heritage considerations, technical and metallurgical performance, the verification of historical mineral resource estimates, financing availability, project economics, international regulatory developments and other risks described in American Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither company undertakes an obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Historical mineral resource estimates referenced herein are not current mineral resources or reserves under applicable reporting standards and should not be relied upon as such.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-selected-as-part-of-win-1254611