Bending Spoons S.p.A. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mailchimp, the email marketing automation platform for businesses, from Intuit, the global financial technology platform, at an enterprise value of $3.68 billion. In connection with the all-cash transaction, Intuit will invest $368 million of its proceeds into newly issued Bending Spoons equity. The acquisition, including the investment, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

"Mailchimp is a powerful brand, built over two decades of reshaping the email marketing category and redefining how companies grow their audiences," said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder. "We're honored to welcome it to Bending Spoons and excited about what we can accomplish together. After closing, we'll invest substantially in the business, building on the powerful, easy-to-use tools customers already value and rely on."

"Mailchimp has helped millions of businesses grow and acquire customers through email marketing automation, and we are grateful to the Mailchimp team for what they have built and the impact they have had on customers and Intuit," said Jack Tam, Senior Vice President, Intuit. "We are confident Bending Spoons will lead Mailchimp to continued success in this next chapter. We are focused on ensuring a smooth transition for Mailchimp's customers, partners, and employees."

Details of the Proposed Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the board of directors of Bending Spoons, Bending Spoons will acquire the Mailchimp business by purchasing 100% of The Rocket Science Group, LLC and other assets and liabilities of the Mailchimp business.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Legal Counsel and Financial Advisors

Citi and J.P. Morgan are acting as co-lead financial advisors to Bending Spoons, and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Succursale Italia and UniCredit are acting as financial advisors on the transaction. Freshfields US LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bending Spoons, EY-Parthenon is providing financial due diligence services and EY STP tax due diligence services, and NewTeam is providing financial services.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform-comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data-and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Miro, Tractive, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about the acquisition, expected benefits, and the expected closing timing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "aim," "plan," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Bending Spoons' control.

Bending Spoons' actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to several factors, including but not limited to: competition; change in clients; regulatory measures; a change in external forces; risks associated with uncertainty as to whether the proposed transaction will be completed; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction; costs and potential litigation associated with the proposed transaction; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or to satisfy the other closing conditions set forth in the agreement; risks related to the issuance of Bending Spoons' ordinary shares in connection with the proposed transaction; risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations; potential difficulties in employee, customer and partner retention as a result of the proposed transaction; the ability to successfully integrate Mailchimp's business and operations and to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction; the distraction of management resulting from the proposed transaction; and other risk factors discussed from time to time by Bending Spoons in reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bending Spoons undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

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Contacts:

Media: press@bendingspoons.com

Investors: investor-relations@bendingspoons.com

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