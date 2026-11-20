Bending Spoons S.p.A. (NASDAQ: BSP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with institutional investors to sell 32.5 million ordinary shares for expected gross proceeds of $1.30 billion. The oversubscribed private placement includes participation from new and existing shareholders.

"When issuing equity, we seek partners who share our long-term ambitions," said Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari. "We're delighted to strengthen relationships with several of our existing investors through this private placement. We're equally pleased to welcome new firms to our shareholder base, and appreciate their belief in Bending Spoons."

The securities described have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional details regarding the private placement will be included in a Form 6-K to be furnished by Bending Spoons to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons' performance is driven by its Platform-comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data-and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Miro, Tractive, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our objectives and outlook, including the closing of the private placement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "foresee," "forecast," "in our view," "probably," "likely," or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are based on assumptions and information available as of the date of this press release. Actual results and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. These include the risks and uncertainties described in the sections Risk factors and Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations in our registration statement on Form F-1, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on our investor relations website at investors.bendingspoons.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and will not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

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Contacts:

Investors: investor-relations@bendingspoons.com

Media: press@bendingspoons.com

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-l4EP2NyDKd