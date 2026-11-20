Bending Spoons S.p.A. (Nasdaq: BSP) today announced its results for Q3 2026.

Highlights from Q3 2026:

Revenue was $780 million, up 125% from Q3 2025.

Operating income was $172 million, up 34% from Q3 2025. Adjusted Operating Income 1 was $424 million, up 130% from Q3 2025.

was $424 million, up 130% from Q3 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.13, down 3% from Q3 2025. Adjusted Earnings per Share 2 was $0.42, up 98% from Q3 2025.

was $0.42, up 98% from Q3 2025. We completed the acquisition of Airtable for an enterprise value of $1.29 billion. Airtable is a collaborative platform where organizations build and run workflows and applications.

At the end of the quarter, net debt was $4.00 billion and leverage ratio3 was 2.1×. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.02 billion, and we had $2.33 billion of available borrowing capacity under our undrawn committed term loan and revolving credit facilities.

Key events that occurred subsequent to the end of Q3 2026:

We entered into an agreement to acquire Mailchimp from Intuit for an enterprise value of $3.68 billion. Mailchimp helps millions of businesses plan, execute, and optimize their email marketing campaigns.

We completed the acquisition of Miro for an enterprise value of $1.36 billion. Miro supports teams as they brainstorm, plan, and execute projects together.

We raised $330 million of gross proceeds through a private placement with Berkshire Hathaway of 10 million ordinary shares of Bending Spoons.

We agreed to sell 32.5 million ordinary shares to new and existing investors in a private placement for expected gross proceeds of $1.30 billion.

We issued dual-currency senior secured notes comprising $1.25 billion of U.S. dollar-denominated notes and €500 million of euro-denominated notes, both issued at par and maturing in 2032.

We signed and drew a $1.25 billion add-on to our existing U.S. dollar-denominated term loan B and a €395 million add-on to our existing euro-denominated term loan B, both maturing in 2031.

Operating results (unaudited)

The following table presents our operating results for the periods shown.

Thousands, except percentages and per-share amounts Three months ended September 30, Change 2025 2026 Revenue 346,668 780,222 125% Gross profit 232,335 413,655 78% Operating income 128,265 171,731 34% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 37% 22% (15) pp Net income 84,594 90,215 7% Net income as a percentage of revenue 24% 12% (13) pp Diluted earnings per share 0.14 0.13 (3)%

Revenue grew by $434 million, or 125%, from Q3 2025 to Q3 2026, primarily driven by acquisitions. The businesses acquired from the start of Q3 2025 until the end of Q3 2026 are Airtable, AOL, Eventbrite, Harvest, MileIQ, Tractive, and Vimeo. Organic revenue growth4 was 3% in Q3 2026, with Tractive and WeTransfer making the largest contributions. Growth in these businesses was partly offset by a decline in Remini revenue. Airtable contributed $38 million to Q3 revenue.

Gross profit grew by $181 million, or 78%, from Q3 2025 to Q3 2026, as cost of revenue increased by $252 million, or 221%. The increase in cost of revenue was primarily driven by the following:

An increase in amortization of acquired intangible assets, reflecting businesses acquired over the past year and the finalization of purchase price allocations for AOL, Eventbrite, Tractive, and Vimeo, which resulted in a $65 million catch-up charge relating to prior periods

An increase in IT infrastructure expense, reflecting an increase in cloud infrastructure utilization primarily driven by acquisitions

An increase in hardware-related costs, reflecting Tractive device sales

In Q3 2026, cost of revenue included the following items, which were adjusted in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures:

$189 million of amortization of acquired intangible assets

$1 million of reorganization-related expense

Operating income grew by $43 million, or 34%, from Q3 2025 to Q3 2026, resulting from the $181 million increase in gross profit noted above, partially offset by a $138 million increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects personnel costs associated with the ongoing operation of newly acquired businesses, and separation packages offered to team members in connection with the reorganizations of Airtable, AOL, Tractive, and Vimeo.

In Q3 2026, operating expenses included the following items, which were adjusted in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures:

$24 million of reorganization-related expense

$19 million of transaction-related expense

$19 million of other items not considered indicative of core or ongoing operating performance

Net income grew by $6 million, or 7%, resulting from the $43 million increase in operating income noted above, and the net impact of the following:

A $67 million increase in interest expense, primarily driven by higher borrowings associated with acquisition financing

A $15 million increase in other expense (income), primarily driven by unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates

A $43 million increase in income tax benefit, primarily driven by the partial release of a valuation allowance in connection with the Vimeo acquisition, and the remeasurement of equity compensation obligations at our subsidiaries

In Q3 2026, other expense (income) included the following items, which were adjusted in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures:

$28 million of foreign exchange losses on assets and liabilities denominated in a non-functional currency

$1 million of gains from changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps

In Q3 2026, income tax expense (benefit) included a $57 million benefit arising from the partial release of a valuation allowance in connection with the finalized purchase price allocation for Vimeo. This item was adjusted in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

Diluted earnings per share decreased by 3%, resulting from the 7% increase in net income, more than offset by a 10% increase in diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

The following table presents our adjusted measures for the periods shown.

Thousands, except percentages and per-share amounts Three months ended September 30, Change 2025 2026 Adjusted Operating Income 184,371 423,839 130% Adjusted Operating Income Margin 53% 54% 1 pp Adjusted Net Income 129,705 281,646 117% Adjusted Net Income Margin 37% 36% (1) pp Adjusted Earnings per Share 0.21 0.42 98%

For additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see Non-GAAP financial measures below.

Financial condition (unaudited)

At the end of Q3 2026, net debt totaled $4.00 billion, and leverage ratio was 2.1×.

Net debt comprised a long-term debt carrying amount of $4.91 billion, plus $118 million of unamortized issuance costs, less cash and cash equivalents of $1.02 billion. During the quarter, net debt decreased by $187 million, primarily reflecting the $1.09 billion aggregate net proceeds from our initial public offering and $261 million of net cash from operating activities, partially offset by $1.21 billion of net cash paid for acquisitions.

Available liquidity totaled $3.36 billion, comprising $1.02 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $1.74 billion available under our revolving credit facilities, and $0.60 billion of committed but undrawn term loan facilities.

Other highlights

On September 4, 2026, we completed the acquisition of Airtable for an enterprise value of $1.29 billion. Airtable is a collaborative platform where organizations build and run workflows and applications.

On September 10, 2026, we announced we had entered into an agreement to acquire Miro for an enterprise value of $1.36 billion. The acquisition closed on October 26, 2026. Miro supports teams as they brainstorm, plan, and execute projects together.

During Q3 2026, we continued improving our proprietary AI harness. It is built on open-source components and automatically selects the appropriate AI model for each task, balancing effectiveness and cost. Available models include a range of self-hosted, open-weight models, which we use for most tasks. For the most complex or highest-stakes tasks-and to supervise less advanced models-we use more expensive, closed-weight models. Our model-agnostic harness keeps us independent of any single third-party vendor.

Since the beginning of 2026, we have increased the number of pull requests5 per Spooner software engineer more than fourfold while reducing inference cost per pull request by roughly half, and by over 90% from mid-year peak levels. We see potential for further productivity gains as we continue to improve our capabilities in AI.

[Please see chart in the PDF version of this release on the company website]

We introduced Diagram, a proprietary AI-powered design tool. Specifically tailored to our workflows, we consider it superior to the third-party tools we were previously using for product design, preparation of slide decks, and other design tasks.

Leveraging proprietary technologies and improved processes, we significantly compressed our recruiting time for a few roles without any observed compromise in quality. This should allow us to improve our competitiveness in the acquisition of talent.

We commenced recruitment activities in the United States as part of our plan to broaden our presence in the country.

Highlights of our progress with recent acquisitions:

AOL. We substantially completed subscription pricing and packaging adjustments, migrated AOL's desktop properties to a new instance of the advertising technology stack, rolled out the new desktop email client to all users, and undertook extensive testing across advertising and user experience, with several experiments showing measurable increases in engagement and advertising yield.

Eventbrite.We shipped approximately 30 product improvements during Q3, enhanced event discoverability by integrating with ChatGPT, introduced post-checkout advertising while further improving first-party advertising revenue, started piloting new subscription offerings for consumers and organizers, and reduced cloud infrastructure spend while simultaneously investing in capabilities that will improve technical robustness.

Tractive. We completed the reorganization, migrated the business onto our proprietary technologies, reduced customer service backlog by 80% by leveraging automated workflows, introduced automatic walk detection, scratching alerts, and better health insights, launched Dog 6 XL Adventure for larger dogs, expanded distribution by signing five new insurance partners and a leading European supermarket chain, and reduced annualized marketing spend by over $10 million through the elimination of unprofitable campaigns.

Vimeo. We continued to modernize the Vimeo experience and expand personalization options. We redesigned the OTT checkout flow, delivering an 11% increase in conversion to subscriptions in early testing, and embedded AI analytics in the enterprise offering. Median video transcoding time fell by 40% from the start to the end of Q3. Together with actions taken earlier in the year, the changes implemented in Q3 are expected to avoid more than $7 million of annual hosting costs.

More generally, we continued to improve the competitiveness of our businesses via product innovation. For example, we launched Brightcove Gen 2, which brings together a redesigned web video player, AI-generated live captions and universal translation, and AI-enabled agentic capabilities. At komoot, we introduced live tracking, which better positions the service to be used by running and cycling event organizers. At WeTransfer, we introduced end-to-end encrypted transfers for business customers, further strengthening the product as an enterprise-grade solution.

Outlook

For Q4 2026, we forecast the following results:

Revenue of $984 million to $1,000 million, implying year-over-year organic growth of 5% at the midpoint

Adjusted Operating Income of $470 million to $490 million6

For the full year 2026, we forecast the following results:

Revenue of $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion, implying year-over-year organic growth of 4% at the midpoint

Adjusted Operating Income of $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion6

These revised full year 2026 forecasts represent an increase from the previously provided $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion and $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion revenue and Adjusted Operating Income guidance ranges.Both increases reflect a stronger outlook for businesses included in our prior guidance and contributions from Airtable and Miro.

This outlook is based solely on the portfolio of businesses owned as of November 19, 2026, and does not include any contribution from additional acquisitions. Specifically, it includes a full quarter contribution from Airtable and Miro's contribution from October 26, but no contribution from the pending Mailchimp acquisition.

Webcast and conference call

We will host a conference call to discuss our results at 8:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. CET) on November 20, 2026. The live webcast of the call, along with this press release, will be available on our investor relations website at investors.bendingspoons.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

We publish important information on our investor relations website, and may use it from time to time as a means of disclosing information to the market, potentially including material non-public information. Accordingly, investors should monitor our investor relations website, in addition to our press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements about our outlook, objectives, initiatives, and pending transactions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "foresee," "forecast," "in our view," "probably," "likely," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and are based on assumptions and information available as of the date of this press release. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. These include the risks and uncertainties described in the sections Risk factors and Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations in our registration statement on Form F-1, which is on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on our investor relations website at investors.bendingspoons.com and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. We acquire digital businesses, implement deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvest in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. We have executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, have never sold a material business.

We strive to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and work to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of our vision for the acquired business and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Our performance is driven by our Platform-comprising our people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data-and reflects our intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include Airtable, AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Miro, Tractive, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.

Condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

Thousands December 31, 2025 September 30, 2026 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 629,944 1,021,233 Accounts receivable, net 144,593 298,843 Income tax receivables, current 12,838 13,340 Costs to obtain contracts, current 16,545 18,377 Prepaid expenses 40,433 78,429 Other current assets 74,312 245,522 Total current assets 918,664 1,675,745 Goodwill 2,423,570 4,157,597 Intangible assets, net 1,077,974 3,311,507 Property, plant, and equipment, net 11,078 20,974 Deferred tax assets 271,073 247,953 Costs to obtain contracts, non-current 523 2,062 Other non-current assets, net 54,611 178,788 Total assets 4,757,495 9,594,626 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable 21,413 36,983 Long-term debt, current 415,260 826,180 Deferred revenue, current 450,499 763,727 Income tax current liabilities 65,407 88,896 Accrued and other current liabilities 165,951 720,830 Total current liabilities 1,118,530 2,436,615 Long-term debt, non-current 2,255,622 4,080,415 Deferred tax liabilities 349,073 222,654 Deferred revenue, non-current 214 40,249 Other non-current liabilities 39,193 206,409 Total liabilities 3,762,632 6,986,342 Commitments and contingencies Common stock 1,467 15,671 Additional paid-in capital 662,753 1,816,410 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,007 156,919 Retained earnings 324,636 619,284 Total shareholders' equity 994,863 2,608,284 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,757,495 9,594,626

Condensed consolidated income statement (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Thousands, except share counts and per-share amounts 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenue 346,668 780,222 916,714 2,085,698 Cost of revenue 114,334 366,568 314,452 800,219 Gross profit 232,335 413,655 602,262 1,285,479 Research and development expense 23,446 43,276 86,604 195,875 Sales and marketing expense 26,710 59,569 94,724 190,799 General and administrative expense 53,913 139,079 196,667 366,652 Operating income 128,265 171,731 224,268 532,153 Interest expense 40,865 107,389 95,913 309,542 Other expense (income) 2,305 17,035 9,039 (51,798) Income before tax 85,095 47,308 119,315 274,408 Income tax expense (benefit) 501 (42,907) 81,674 (20,239) Net income 84,594 90,215 37,642 294,647 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (67) Net income attributable to Bending Spoons shareholders 84,594 90,215 37,709 294,647 Earnings per share attributable to Bending Spoons shareholders: Basic1 0.15 0.14 0.07 0.48 Diluted1 0.14 0.13 0.06 0.45 Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Bending Spoons shareholders (in millions): Basic1 578 640 578 613 Diluted1 615 676 614 648

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1 Amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to account for the stock split that was approved on April 23, 2026, and became effective on April 28, 2026, and the reverse stock split that was approved on May 28, 2026, and became effective on May 29, 2026.

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Thousands 2025 2026 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 84,594 90,215 37,642 294,647 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Equity compensation expense 6,474 22,600 34,358 65,584 Impairment and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 1,247 862 3,705 3,331 Impairment and amortization of intangible assets 40,138 189,046 105,926 340,518 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (73) (54,120) 78,371 (44,833) Change in the fair value of interest rate swaps 638 (1,027) 2,552 (10,424) Change in provisions (337) 3,045 3,191 7,469 Non-cash interest expense 3,251 9,973 8,258 25,814 Other (6,464) 27,363 (337) (29,511) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,215) 27,829 (7,882) (49,508) Accounts payable 1,532 (10,511) (16,034) (5,691) Accrued and other liabilities (20,762) (37,584) (30,713) (54,646) Income tax liabilities and income tax assets, current 2,216 (943) (32,370) (14,027) Deferred revenue 10,951 13,882 34,144 29,129 Other assets 6,931 (19,238) (9,956) (42,221) Net cash from operating activities 123,122 261,391 210,855 515,631 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses net of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash acquired (234,823) (1,210,674) (810,051) (3,496,933) Purchase of intangible assets (6) (60) (0) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (71) (5,193) (354) (9,162) Net cash from investing activities (234,901) (1,215,868) (810,463) (3,506,096) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal repayments of long-term debt (117,323) (502,610) (415,436) (706,304) Proceeds from issuance of debt 578,655 553,858 1,591,556 3,120,390 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for equity compensation 137 105 137 7,042 Payments of debt issuance cost (15,735) (15,204) (41,512) (118,825) Proceeds from paid-in capital increase and sale of treasury shares 232 1,099,341 409 1,100,635 Payments of equity issuance costs (2,683) (2,683) Net cash from financing activities 445,966 1,132,806 1,135,154 3,400,254 Total cash generated (used) 334,186 178,329 535,545 409,790 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,453 6,415 21,025 (14,040) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 345,639 184,744 556,571 395,750 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 449,654 840,950 238,723 629,944 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period 795,294 1,025,694 795,294 1,025,694 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid 10,284 23,491 10,284 23,491 Interest paid 47,256 112,643 96,993 273,796 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 795,294 1,021,233 795,294 1,021,233 Restricted cash at the end of the period1 4,460 4,460

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1 Of the total restricted cash as of September 30, 2026, $2 million was recognized as other current assets and $3 million as other non-current assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures

To inform our strategy and plans, we regularly monitor certain non-GAAP financial measures. These are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, are not a substitute for GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled or defined measures used by other companies.

The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are provided in their respective sections below. Investors are encouraged to review these definitions and reconciliations.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin

Adjusted Operating Income for a given period is defined as operating income for that period, adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, transaction-related expense, reorganization-related expense, and other items that management does not consider indicative of core or ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for a given period is defined as Adjusted Operating Income divided by revenue for that period.

When considered together with comprehensive GAAP financial information, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin may help evaluate our operating efficiency and improve period-to-period comparability, particularly during periods in which acquisition and transformation activities were especially intensive.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted Operating Income for the periods shown.

Thousands, except percentages Three months ended September 30, Change 2025 2026 Operating income 128,265 171,731 34% Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 40,138 189,046 371% Transaction-related expense 2,776 19,286 595% Reorganization-related expense 13,352 25,122 88% Other items not indicative of core or ongoing operating performance (160) 18,655 nm Adjusted Operating Income 184,371 423,839 130% Operating income as a percentage of revenue 37% 22% (15) pp Adjusted Operating Income Margin 53% 54% 1 pp

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin

Adjusted Net Income for a given period is defined as net income for that period, adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, transaction-related expense, reorganization-related expense, foreign exchange gains and losses on assets and liabilities denominated in a non-functional currency, gains and losses from changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps, other items that management does not consider indicative of core or ongoing operating performance, and the income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments.

Adjusted Net Income Margin for a given period is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by revenue for that period.

When considered together with comprehensive GAAP financial information, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin may help evaluate our profitability and improve period-to-period comparability, particularly during periods in which acquisition and transformation activities were especially intensive.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the periods shown.

Thousands, except percentages Three months ended September 30, Change 2025 2026 Net income 84,594 90,215 7% Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 40,138 189,046 371% Transaction-related expense 2,776 19,286 595% Reorganization-related expense 13,352 25,122 88% Foreign exchange loss (gain) on assets and liabilities denominated in a non-functional currency 2,919 27,730 850% Loss (gain) from changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps 638 (1,027) nm Other items not indicative of core or ongoing operating performance 1,460 (38,360) nm Income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments (16,173) (30,365) 88% Adjusted Net Income 129,705 281,646 117% Net income as a percentage of revenue 24% 12% (13) pp Adjusted Net Income Margin 37% 36% (1) pp

Adjusted Earnings per Share

Adjusted Earnings per Share for a given period is defined as diluted earnings per share for that period, adjusted to exclude, net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests, the per-share impact of amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, transaction-related expense, reorganization-related expense, foreign exchange gains and losses on assets and liabilities denominated in a non-functional currency, gains and losses from changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps, other items that management does not consider indicative of core or ongoing operating performance, and the income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The effect of dilution is excluded from diluted earnings per share when a net loss is reported for the period, while Adjusted Earnings per Share reflects the effect of such dilution.

When considered together with comprehensive GAAP financial information, Adjusted Earnings per Share may help evaluate Bending Spoons' profitability and compounding efficiency, as well as improve period-to-period comparability, particularly during periods in which acquisition and transformation activities were especially intensive.

The following table presents a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share for the periods shown. The per-share figures reflect the stock split approved on April 23, 2026, which became effective on April 28, 2026, and the reverse stock split approved on May 28, 2026, which became effective on May 29, 2026.

Per-share, except percentages Three months ended September 30, Change 2025 2026 Diluted earnings per share 0.14 0.13 (3)% Effect of dilution excluded from diluted earnings (loss) per share Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets 0.07 0.28 329% Transaction-related expense 0.00 0.03 532% Reorganization-related expense 0.02 0.04 71% Foreign exchange loss (gain) on assets and liabilities denominated in a non-functional currency 0.00 0.04 764% Loss (gain) from changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps 0.00 (0.00) nm Other items not indicative of core or ongoing operating performance 0.00 (0.06) nm Income tax effect of the foregoing adjustments (0.03) (0.04) 71% Adjusted Earnings per Share 0.21 0.42 98%

1 See Non-GAAP financial measures-Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin below for the definition of Adjusted Operating Income and a reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted Operating Income.

2 See Non-GAAP financial measures-Adjusted Earnings per Share below for the definition of Adjusted Earnings per Share and a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share.

3 "Leverage ratio" as of a reporting date is defined as net debt as of such date divided by adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ending on such date. "Net debt" is defined as nominal outstanding financial debt and the capitalized value of finance lease obligations, less available cash. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, determined on a pro forma basis to include the results of the acquired businesses as if they had been owned throughout the entire twelve-month period, adjusted to exclude transaction-related expense, reorganization-related expense, and equity compensation expense, among other items. In addition, adjusted EBITDA reflects achieved cost savings from reorganizations, as well as certain expected cost savings, in each case as if such savings had been achieved at the beginning of the twelve-month period. These calculations are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The disclaimer included in Forward-looking statements below applies.

4 "Organic revenue growth" for a given period is defined as our revenue in that period divided by the revenue (including estimated pre-acquisition revenue, where applicable) generated by the same businesses in the corresponding period of the prior calendar year, minus 1. If a business contributed to our revenue for only part of the current period, both the numerator and the denominator reflect only the corresponding portion of the respective periods. For example, when calculating organic revenue growth for 2025, a business acquired on November 1, 2025, contributes to the numerator its revenue for the period from November 1 to December 31, 2025, and to the denominator its estimated revenue for the period from November 1 to December 31, 2024.

5 A "pull request" is a formal proposal to add, modify, or remove code in a shared software repository.

6 We have not provided forecasts of operating income or reconciliations of forecasted operating income to forecasted Adjusted Operating Income because, without unreasonable effort, we are unable to predict operating income and the amounts of the reconciling items with sufficient confidence.

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Contacts:

Investors

James Cordwell

investor-relations@bendingspoons.com

Press

Christy Keenan

press@bendingspoons.com