InPost completes its transition to private ownership, backed by a Consortium committed to accelerating its growth as a leading European consumer-centric e-commerce enabler.

InPost remains operationally independent and headquartered in Poland, led by CEO and founder Rafal Brzoska and the existing management team.

Advent, FedEx, A&R and PPF bring together long-term capital, deep sector knowledge, complementary commercial expertise and broad industry networks to help drive InPost's future growth across Europe.

The Consortium will accelerate investment in InPost's pan-European out-of-home network, underpinned by continued innovation in its technology platform and consumer proposition.

InPost's growth strategy will be supported by arm's length commercial agreements connecting InPost's B2C last-mile capabilities to FedEx's global network of c.3 million businesses and 225 million recipients.

The transaction will seek to deliver tangible benefits across InPost's growing network, from stronger delivery infrastructure for merchants and greater convenience for consumers across Poland and Western Europe to continued career growth opportunities for employees.

Funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. and/or its affiliates ("Advent"), FCWB LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FedEx Corporation ("FedEx"), A&R Investments Ltd. ("A&R") and PPF Group ("PPF"), together forming the Consortium, today announce the completion of the acquisition of InPost S.A. ("InPost" or the "Company"). InPost is now wholly-owned by the Consortium and has delisted from Euronext Amsterdam.

A new chapter for InPost

Completion of the acquisition marks a significant milestone for InPost, a leading European out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform. The business will continue to operate as a standalone, operationally independent company under its existing brand, with its headquarters, management structure and innovation remaining in Poland. Founder Rafal Brzoska continues to lead the Company as CEO, and the executive leadership team which has underpinned InPost's success to date remains in place, carrying forward the vision he set out when founding the business in 1999.

With an out-of-home network of over 100,000 locations, comprising more than 70,000 automated parcel lockers and close to 30,000 pick-up and drop-off points, the Consortium believes InPost has a clear path to extend its reach further. Backed by the Consortium's capital, expertise, deep sector experience and shared vision, InPost will work to strengthen its position in Poland and expand across Europe, including in the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and the Benelux region. InPost's home market of Poland will remain the blueprint for new innovations, which will then be scaled across InPost's wider European network.

At its core, InPost is a technology-driven business aiming to redefine the European e-commerce sector by improving the delivery experience for consumers and merchants alike. The Consortium will accelerate investment in InPost's digital offering and consumer experience, including its mobile app, as it innovates to increase its consumer appeal. Enabled by this technology platform and leading out-of-home network, the Consortium believes InPost is well-positioned to benefit from structural sector tailwinds, including increasing e-commerce penetration, rising consumer demand for speed and convenience, and the shift towards more sustainable delivery solutions.

To help deliver this growth, InPost and FedEx are exploring separate commercial opportunities to provide FedEx merchants access to InPost's B2C capabilities while leveraging FedEx's global network to support the Company's growth. As an example, the two companies have entered into arm's length commercial agreements enabling selected recipients the use of InPost's last-mile capabilities and out-of-home infrastructure in Europe.

The partnership between the Consortium and InPost aims to deliver benefits for all InPost stakeholders. Employees will continue to be able to build their careers within a strengthened business, empowered by a fast-growing, innovative culture. Merchants can expect a more advanced, better-connected delivery network and continued investment in the technology that serves their consumers. And consumers across Poland and Western Europe will have the opportunity to experience greater convenience, more choice and a faster way to shop and receive goods driven by InPost's consumer-centric innovations and growing delivery network.

The Consortium believes its investment, collective sector knowledge and experience will support InPost in continuing to build a leading platform for parcel delivery and returns across Europe.

Rafal Brzoska, Founder and CEO of InPost, said: "This partnership delivers the long-term capital, global reach and deep technology expertise we require to build on what we have already achieved together as a leading European e-commerce enabler. I'm proud of how far we have come since founding InPost in 1999 in Poland, growing into one of Europe's largest delivery networks. We're taking this step with partners who have known InPost for years and understand our business and ambitions. With the Consortium's expertise and backing, we will accelerate our investment in the technology and consumer experience that set us apart, bringing them to even more consumers and merchants across Europe."

Ranjan Sen, Managing Partner at Advent, said: "We began our journey with InPost and Rafal in 2017, when we invested in a promising local leader with the potential to become a European champion. InPost has since grown to over 100,000 locations across Poland and Western Europe, and we are proud to reiterate our conviction in Rafal and his team. Drawing on our successful track record of investing in both InPost and the wider logistics sector, we look forward to working alongside our Consortium partners to help drive the next stage of the Company's growth."

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx, said: "FedEx is the heartbeat of the global industrial economy, and InPost has built a leading position in Europe's out-of-home delivery segment. Connecting our global network of 3 million businesses and 225 million recipients with InPost's last-mile capabilities gives both businesses a potential springboard for profitable growth. We see significant opportunity to expand our commercial arrangements across Europe and look forward to building on it as members of the Consortium."

Didier Stoessel, Co-CEO of PPF, said: "When we first invested in InPost almost three years ago, we saw a strong business model with long-term growth potential as e-commerce and out-of-home delivery continue to expand across Europe. Our conviction in the Company has only strengthened since then. We are pleased to build on that relationship now by reinvesting alongside our Consortium partners and leveraging our knowledge of the Company as InPost enters this next chapter."

Consortium structure

Following completion, the Consortium is structured with Advent holding 37%, FedEx holding 37%, A&R holding 16% and PPF holding 10%. A&R has fully rolled-over its holdings in the Company and PPF has reinvested part of the proceeds from the tender of its existing stake to become a shareholder in the Consortium.

Notes to Editors:

About InPost

InPost has revolutionised e-commerce parcel delivery in Poland and is now one of the leading out-of-home e-commerce enablement platforms in Europe. Founded in 1999 by Rafal Brzoska, InPost provides delivery services through our network of more than 70,000 Automated Parcel Machines ("APMs") across nine European countries, alongside courier and fulfilment services for e-commerce merchants. InPost's locker network provides consumers with a cheaper, more flexible and convenient delivery option. Powered by in-house technology, InPost continuously develops and tests new services, from digital tools to e-commerce solutions, to make buying and selling online simpler for consumers and merchants.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 17 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $109 billion in assets under management* and have made 460 investments across 45 countries.

Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. We bring hands-on operational expertise to enhance and accelerate businesses.

As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675 colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2026. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, ecommerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $86 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 450,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About A&R

A&R is an independent investment company founded by Rafal Brzoska that manages a diversified portfolio of private and public investments. A&R has been a shareholder in InPost since its IPO.

About PPF

PPF Group, a privately held investment holding company, operates in 25 countries across Europe, North America and Asia. It invests in telecommunications, media, financial services, real estate, ecommerce, industry, biotechnology and other sectors. PPF Group held assets worth EUR 42.1 billion and employed approximately 34,000 people worldwide (as of 30 June 2026).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119926334/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

FGS Global

Charlie Chichester

Rory King

Consortium-Offer@fgsglobal.com